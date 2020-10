The Dodgers dugout erupts after a solo home run by Joc Pederson during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are playing in Game 5 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij.

Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson makes a catch off the bat of Rays' Joey Wendle during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw leaves Game 5 with two outs in the sixth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Clayton Kershaw walks to the dugout after pitching 5 2/3 innings for the Dodgers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Max Muncy rounds the bases after his fifth-inning solo home run off Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Max Muncy points at the Dodgers dugout as he rounds the bases following a fifth-inning home run. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes tags out Rays' Manuel Margot, who was attempting to steal home with two outs during the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

