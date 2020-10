Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy hits two-run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Coming off their loss in Game 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers tried to re-take the series lead in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

The Dodgers, searching for their first World Series title in 32 years, jumped out to an early lead in the game.

Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hits a solo home run during the sixth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers baserunner Mookie Betts steals second base in front of Rays shortstop Willy Adames during the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes lays down a sacrifice bunt to drive in a run during the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choo makes a jumping catch before tagging out Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager in the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton delivers during the second inning of Game 3. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

