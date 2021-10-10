Photos: Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS Game 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Gauthier, Wally Skalij
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 2 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. Check back for photos throughout the game.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias warms up with Steve Cilladi
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias warms up with Steve Cilladi before game two. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Giants&#39; Donovan Solano prays on the field
Giants' Donovan Solano kneels while praying on the field before game two, (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer works out before game two. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers&#39; Corey Seager, left, and Chris Taylor stretch before game 2.
Dodgers' Corey Seager, left, and Chris Taylor stretch before game 2. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers&#39; Corey Seager and Mookie Betts stand for the national anthem.
Dodgers' Corey Seager and Mookie Betts stand for the national anthem with Dodgers staff before game two. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tosses the baseball while waiting to pitch during the first inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers&#39; Chris Taylor, right, reacts after reaching second on a double.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, reacts after reaching second on a double beside San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano during the second inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts swings.
Dodgers' Mookie Betts follows through on a swing for an RBI single to score AJ Pollock during second inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers&#39; AJ Pollock, right, celebrates with Corey Seager after scoring.
Dodgers' AJ Pollock, right, celebrates with Corey Seager after scoring on an RBI single by Mookie Betts during the second inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers&#39; Chris Taylor celebrates with Will Smith.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor celebrates with Will Smith while entering the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Julio Urias during the second inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias shows frustration after walking Giants' Wilmer Flores during the second inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories