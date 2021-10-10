Photos: Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS Game 2

The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 2 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. Check back for photos throughout the game.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias warms up with Steve Cilladi before game two. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Giants' Donovan Solano kneels while praying on the field before game two, (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer works out before game two. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers' Corey Seager, left, and Chris Taylor stretch before game 2. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers' Corey Seager and Mookie Betts stand for the national anthem with Dodgers staff before game two. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tosses the baseball while waiting to pitch during the first inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, reacts after reaching second on a double beside San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano during the second inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers' Mookie Betts follows through on a swing for an RBI single to score AJ Pollock during second inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers' AJ Pollock, right, celebrates with Corey Seager after scoring on an RBI single by Mookie Betts during the second inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers' Chris Taylor celebrates with Will Smith while entering the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Julio Urias during the second inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias shows frustration after walking Giants' Wilmer Flores during the second inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

