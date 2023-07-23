Photos: Dodgers hammer Rangers 16-3, suffer worst loss of the season

After coming out of the All-Star break with six straight wins, the Texas Rangers have lost two straight with a 16-3 pummeling by the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Saturday.

Rangers pitching staff gave up 16 runs on 18 hits resulting in their most lopsided defeat of the season. Marcus Semien hit his 200th career home run off Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller (6-1) on the second pitch of the game, but the Rangers offense stifled after the early fireworks, scoring only two runs the rest of the game.

Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien (2) hits the ball for a leadoff home run in the first inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Semien’s home run was his 200th of his career.

Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with outfielder Robbie Grossman (4) after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.

The team looks to avoid a home-series sweep tomorrow with LHP Martin Perez (7-3, 4.84 ERA) taking the mound against the Dodgers for the first time in his career.

Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien (2) shows disappointment after popping up in the seventh inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.

A Texas Rangers training staff member checks on outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the seventh inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta (6) reaches second base on a double before Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran (20) could tag him in the eighth inning of a regular season game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran (20) gestures to the dugout after hitting a single in the seventh inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits losing 16-3.

Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe (30) attempts to pick off Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman (5) in the first inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.

Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski (16) high fives his teammates in the dugout after scoring the second run of the game in the seventh inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy (13) slides to second base before Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien (2) tags him in the second inning of a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.

A young fan calls out to the Texas Rangers players prior to a a regular season match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Rangers gave up 18 hits and lost 16-3.