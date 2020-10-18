Photos: Dodgers defeat Braves in NLCS Game 6

The Dodgers are one win away from going back to the World Series.
With their 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, the Dodgers tied the series to force a Game 7 on Sunday.
Saturday's win included some spectacular moments. From Walker Buehler's bases-loaded escape act in the second inning to Mookie Betts' gravity-defying catch in the fifth, Game 6 had its share of big performances.
Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a leaping catch at the wall on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates his leaping catch at the wall during the fifth inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger after making a leaping catch at the wall during the fifth inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler celebrates after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More Story continues
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with first baseman Max Muncy after hitting a home run in the first inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen celebrates after getting Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna, right, to fly out in the seventh inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler snags a bouncer by Atlanta's Nick Markakis before making the throw to first for the final out of the fourth inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of NLCS Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More
This story originally appeared in
Los Angeles Times.