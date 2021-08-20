Photos Of Demi Lovato's Style Evolution, From Disney Star To Cultural Icon

(Photo: Getty/HuffPost)

Demi Lovato knows how to command a red carpet.

The singer and actor has been rocking a variety of looks in public appearances since 2008. From rocker-chic pants, boots and hats to voluminous couture gowns, the range they’ve shown over time is impressive.

In honor of their birthday, we’ve rounded up 71 photos of Lovato’s style evolution from budding Disney star to music icon.

