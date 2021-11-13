Photos: Day N Vegas kicks off with Kendrick Lamar, YG and Ari Lennox

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival.
Friday's headliner Kendrick Lamar performs at the Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roddy Ricch on a stage with smoke billowing around him.
Roddy Ricch performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Fans with arms raised stand behind a barrier.
Fans watch YG perform on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Ari Lennox performs with large screens behind the stage showing performers singing.
Ari Lennox performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
YG raises a tattooed arm while performing.
YG performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jazmine Sullivan raises an arm while performing on a stage with her name above the stage.
Jazmine Sullivan performs on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Thundercat plays a guitar.
Thundercat performs in the Dean Tent on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Security stands in front of the stage and watches the crowd as D Smoke performs on stage above.
Security watches the crowd as D Smoke performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Fans watch from behind a barrier.
Fans watch Polo G perform on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

