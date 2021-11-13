Photos: Day N Vegas kicks off with Kendrick Lamar, YG and Ari Lennox

Friday's headliner Kendrick Lamar performs at the Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Roddy Ricch performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch YG perform on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Ari Lennox performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

YG performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Jazmine Sullivan performs on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Thundercat performs in the Dean Tent on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Security watches the crowd as D Smoke performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch Polo G perform on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

