PHOTOS: Damage, large hail hit Ontario and Quebec again Thursday
If it’s another summer afternoon in Central Canada, it’s another round of powerful thunderstorms hitting portions of Ontario and Quebec.
Severe thunderstorms swept through eastern Ontario and southern Quebec during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday, leaving behind potential tornado damage and hailstones that grew as large as golf balls in some spots.
Wind damage near Leitrim, Ontario, just southeast of Ottawa, may have been caused by a tornado. Several spotters in the area reported a tornado at the time. Experts will survey any suspected tornado damage in the coming days to see if a tornado was indeed the cause.
Damage in Leitrim, SE of Ottawa. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/pP8D2qHjzq
Damage in Leitrim, SE of Ottawa. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/pP8D2qHjzq
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN)
Thursday’s reported damage is very close to the community of Barrhaven, which was hit by an EF-1 tornado in severe storms that hammered the region back on July 13. Another intense supercell thunderstorm struck the region on July 28, pelting the National Capital Region with very large hail.
The storms were a stark reversal from conditions we saw just a couple of days ago. The same dip in the jet stream that brought cooler temperatures to start the month also spawned a low-pressure system that drew warm, muggy air back into the region, setting the stage for nasty thunderstorms through the day Thursday.
Tornado watches were issued across the region as strong winds aloft created a favourable environment for those severe storms to rotate. The National Capital Region endured two separate tornado warnings on Thursday afternoon as strong storms passed through Ottawa.
High levels of instability allowed many of Thursday’s thunderstorms to produce some mighty hailstones, some of which reportedly grew to the size of golf balls, especially in the Kawartha Lakes area.
Folks throughout eastern Ontario and southern Quebec snapped pictures and videos of the severe storms as they hit the region. Check out visuals from some of the most intense storms and their aftermath, below.
Some rotation at the airport #ONStorm #Ottawa #cyow pic.twitter.com/Pe2suSoxyK
Some rotation at the airport #ONStorm #Ottawa #cyow pic.twitter.com/Pe2suSoxyK
— Chuck Roberts (@123ckr)
Toonie sized hailed recorded after melting (outside of where it went purple). #onstorm #cameron pic.twitter.com/C9asju7V4z
Toonie sized hailed recorded after melting (outside of where it went purple). #onstorm #cameron pic.twitter.com/C9asju7V4z
— Troy Boone (@derecho_series)
Tornado warned near Kinburn. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/MGeIJgyK23
Tornado warned near Kinburn. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/MGeIJgyK23
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN)
Just lost half a tree when #ONStorm passed by. It survived the derecho, but not this one. pic.twitter.com/zNBbEOLyd3
Just lost half a tree when #ONStorm passed by. It survived the derecho, but not this one. pic.twitter.com/zNBbEOLyd3
— Alkorin 🇨🇦 🦌 🎸🗿 (@Alkorin)
Rough day to be a tree... or a truck in Lindsay #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/cyC4plXu3X
Rough day to be a tree... or a truck in Lindsay #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/cyC4plXu3X
— KELLY DAVEY 👩🏼🏫✨ (@MsDavey)
The #ONStorm parting gift. Hail pile. ⛈️Near Parry Sound, ON. pic.twitter.com/PnJCfID4Wm
The #ONStorm parting gift.
Hail pile. ⛈️
Near Parry Sound, ON.
— Nicole Karkic (@NicoleKarkic)
ONStorm RSS pic.twitter.com/nLjuMQJm4J
#ONStorm RSS pic.twitter.com/nLjuMQJm4J
— Rob Brooks (@runningwithrob)
Holy hell man #onstorm pic.twitter.com/dKzj2EeDyD
Holy hell man #onstorm pic.twitter.com/dKzj2EeDyD
— Summer Dman (@LifeofaDman)
pic.twitter.com/b7mKPgMGgd
pic.twitter.com/b7mKPgMGgd
— Troy Boone (@derecho_series)
This is what the sky over Prince Edward County currently looks like Thursday afternoon as the area is under severe thunderstorm watch. Eerie to say the least. #Onstorm pic.twitter.com/rs6jNL8UQj
This is what the sky over Prince Edward County currently looks like Thursday afternoon as the area is under severe thunderstorm watch. Eerie to say the least. #Onstorm pic.twitter.com/rs6jNL8UQj
— Corné Van Hoepen (@Cvanhoepen)
Heavy rain and a ton of hail here in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen. @weathernetwork @IWeatherON #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/cONFtJXLUK
Heavy rain and a ton of hail here in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen. @weathernetwork @IWeatherON #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/cONFtJXLUK
— ⚕️🩺Nurse 𝐸𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒟𝓊𝒷𝓏🩺⚕️ (@_LADubz)
Some ominous clouds just outside of Orillia #ONStorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/CiJdbmeXJp
Some ominous clouds just outside of Orillia #ONStorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/CiJdbmeXJp
— Ana (@_Valana)
@meteomedia Grêle à Gatineau (Aylmer) présentement. pic.twitter.com/REO8a2jycM
@meteomedia Grêle à Gatineau (Aylmer) présentement. pic.twitter.com/REO8a2jycM
— Alain Saumure (@madfolk67)
Might need some body work :-) #hail #gatineau #ottawa #ONStorm #ShareYourWeather #StormHour pic.twitter.com/4foH6mdlWy
Might need some body work :-) #hail #gatineau #ottawa #ONStorm #ShareYourWeather #StormHour pic.twitter.com/4foH6mdlWy
— Pat Murphy 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 🐕 (@geekchef)
Supercell in Ottawa #onstorm #supercell pic.twitter.com/sx5pyeEkbc
Supercell in Ottawa #onstorm #supercell pic.twitter.com/sx5pyeEkbc
— Gustavo Furlanetto (@GautrStafr)
Header image courtesy of Shannon in Lindsay, Ontario.