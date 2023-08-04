PHOTOS: Damage, large hail hit Ontario and Quebec again Thursday

If it’s another summer afternoon in Central Canada, it’s another round of powerful thunderstorms hitting portions of Ontario and Quebec.

Severe thunderstorms swept through eastern Ontario and southern Quebec during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday, leaving behind potential tornado damage and hailstones that grew as large as golf balls in some spots.

Wind damage near Leitrim, Ontario, just southeast of Ottawa, may have been caused by a tornado. Several spotters in the area reported a tornado at the time. Experts will survey any suspected tornado damage in the coming days to see if a tornado was indeed the cause.

Thursday’s reported damage is very close to the community of Barrhaven, which was hit by an EF-1 tornado in severe storms that hammered the region back on July 13. Another intense supercell thunderstorm struck the region on July 28, pelting the National Capital Region with very large hail.

The storms were a stark reversal from conditions we saw just a couple of days ago. The same dip in the jet stream that brought cooler temperatures to start the month also spawned a low-pressure system that drew warm, muggy air back into the region, setting the stage for nasty thunderstorms through the day Thursday.

Tornado watches were issued across the region as strong winds aloft created a favourable environment for those severe storms to rotate. The National Capital Region endured two separate tornado warnings on Thursday afternoon as strong storms passed through Ottawa.

High levels of instability allowed many of Thursday’s thunderstorms to produce some mighty hailstones, some of which reportedly grew to the size of golf balls, especially in the Kawartha Lakes area.

Folks throughout eastern Ontario and southern Quebec snapped pictures and videos of the severe storms as they hit the region. Check out visuals from some of the most intense storms and their aftermath, below.

