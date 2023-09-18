Photos: Cowboys dominate New York Jets with 30-10 victory

The Dallas Cowboys extended their record to 2-0 with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb had a standout performance, catching 11 passes for 143 yards in the Cowboys 30-10 victory. On the defense, Micah Parsons had had two sacks and a forced fumble.

The Cowboys play at the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after a play in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The New York Jets defense attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to his team from the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert runs past New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Teammates congratulate kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) after he scored a field goal in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

A Cowboys fan cheers on the team against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (50) celebrates with teammates against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb flips over the back of New York Jets safety Tony Adams after leaping for a catch on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys’ DaRon Bland tackles New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball to running back Tony Pollard during the second half against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse runs the ball against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrates with Trevon Diggs after intercepting the ball against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson following a 30-10 victory on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.