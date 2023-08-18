Photos of Corporate America in the 1970s

Charlotte Chilton, Sarah Rense
·6 min read

Photos of Corporate America in the 1970sThe Sydney Morning Herald - Getty Images


Before open floor plans and "business casual," corporate America was held to a different standard. In the 1970s, photographer Susan Ressler entered tech companies, law firms, and record labels to document the people working there and their surroundings. From stylish women and suave men in stark reception areas to space-age private offices, these photos, including many from Executive Order: Images of 1970s Corporate America, capture a different era of capitalism. Take a look back at the American workplace in the '70s.

Wood Paneling Everywhere

Many offices stuck with old-school interior design. One trend that took off in the 1970s was wood paneling, in offices and in homes.

1970s 5 women office
ClassicStock - Getty Images

Daily Newspapers

Forget podcasts, newsletters, and digital sites. Back in the '70s, no serious businessperson would start their day without reading the daily paper.

united states september 01 new york mayor ed koch in his office reading the washington post during the newspaper strike photo by ted thaithe life picture collection via getty images
Ted Thai - Getty Images

Lots of Mail

The US postal service was the main source of communication, as email wasn't fully developed yet. As a result, office buildings received bundles of mail packages a day.

distant close up views of mail bags containing enteries for the life photo contest mailbags stacked from floor to ceiling bulging put of office door photo by john olsonthe life picture collection via getty images
John Olson - Getty Images

Mail Sorters

With an influx in deliveries, offices set up mail rooms where employees would sort and distribute mail. This still exists today, but to a much smaller degree.

texas billionaire ross perot, who heads a campaign to help american pows in vietnam, in his dallas, texas office, looking over mail received from supporters, sorted by volunteers photo by michael rougierthe life picture collection via getty images
Michael Rougier - Getty Images

Paper Memos

Before email, important office information was circulated via hard copy memos. No need to worry about a "reply all" mishap back in the '70s.

model reading a memo in the workplace, russian sable fingernail polish by revlon, ribbed white shirt from saint laurent rive gauche, earrings by rf clark for william de lillo, scarf by echo, puig doria choker for barcelona designs, hair and makeup by franklyn welsh photo by kourken pakchaniancondé nast via getty images
Kourken Pakchanian - Getty Images

Rotary Phones

The rotary phone was invented in 1919 and was still dominant in the '70s. It wasn't until the '80s that the technology was improved and rotary phones began to be phased out.

when employees leave their offices unattended, the phone is removed from the hook and all the buttons are pushed, which produces a signal which will scare off would be robbers photo by co rentmeesterthe life picture collection via getty images
Co Rentmeester - Getty Images

Switchboard Operators

There were still switchboard operators in the '70s, but newer technology allowed for calls to be put through without the operator's control. This greatly decreased the need for a manual connection and the job began to be phased out.

1970s smiling woman
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock - Getty Images

Filing Systems

Before your files and forms were digitized, offices relied on extensive filing systems to store information.

woman office worker
Underwood Archives - Getty Images

Tea and Coffee Carts

Instead of running around the corner to a Starbucks or heading to the break room, try receiving desk-side service. Some offices had tea/coffee carts serving caffeinated beverages all day long.

office tea lady
Evening Standard - Getty Images

Conference Calls

There was no stepping out to take a call, because everyone was tied to the same phone jack. Telephone conferencing began being developed in 1956 and was popular by the '70s.

denis howell
Monti Spry - Getty Images

Booming Technology

The 1970s saw a surge of technology that was designed for the work space. Companies like IBM and Honeywell began developing tools that would simplify tasks for workers.

standing, desk, furniture, technology, computer desk, personal computer, electronic instrument, electronic device, employment, computer,
Susan Ressler - Getty Images

Computers Taking Over

With the invention of the floppy disk, computers became even more useful for personal use, as storage was now possible. As a result, more offices began investing in the technology.

three vdu terminals being operated at icl, stevenage, 1975
Science Museum - Getty Images

Women in Leadership

Thanks to an increase in higher education for women, society began seeing women in positions of power and leadership. In 1968, Shirley Chisholm (center), became the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress.

portrait of american congresswoman shirley chisholm 1924 2005 center right, with one hand on the typewriter as she poses with her staff in her wood panelled office, washington dc, 1970 photo by bob petersonthe life images collection via getty imagesgetty images
Bob Peterson - Getty Images

The Former First Lady

After Jacqueline Kennedy left the White House, the former First Lady took the position of book editor at a publishing house. In 1970, the Equal Pay Act was passed into legislation after it was discovered that women earned 15% less than men in the same position.

portrait of newly hired editor and former first lady jacqueline onassis 1929 1994 in the offices of viking press, new york, new york, september 1975 photo by alfred eisenstaedtthe life picture collection via getty images
Alfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images

Working Women in TV

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was groundbreaking when it first aired in 1970, as it portrayed a young, single, working woman and confronted gender issues like equal pay. It normalized the life of an independent woman and ran until 1977.

still from 'mary tyler moore'
CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

The Power Suit

As more women entered high-level positions, the concept of the power suit was introduced. The look became much more widespread in the '80s and '90s.

workplace boundaries
M. McKeown - Getty Images

Dentist Technology

Technology truly began expanding to every facet of the economy and workforce. Here, a dentist and technician use a computer for a patient's checkup in 1979.

1970s office
Getty Images

Offices for Computers

Otherwise known as the mainframe, offices had to devote a large amount of space to house their computer software and equipment.

mainframe computer at the vat office, southend on sea, essex, 1970s
Science & Society Picture Library - Getty Images

Computer Maintenance

In 1975, an employee replaces the a computer's magnetic tape data storage drive. It seems like an arduous job, but it was one of the frequent tasks required to keep the early computer models running smoothly.

replacing a tape
Hulton Archive - Getty Images

Copy Machines

In 1970, IBM began developing photocopiers for office use. However, the improved system they launched later allowed for more seamless use.

thomas j watson, jr, demonstrates ibm copier
Bettmann - Getty Images

The First Home Computer

In 1977, the Apple II launched at the West Coast Computer Faire and essentially revolutionized the computer industry, as it was the first successful home computer. An investor in the Apple Company (now Apple Inc.), Mike Markkula, poses in 1977 with the first model, which launched the company into a powerhouse.

portrait of mike markkula
Tom Munnecke - Getty Images

Video Conferencing

The Picturephone was the original video conferencing technology. First introduced in the late '60s, it would connect audio and video together in one feed. However, as flashy as the technology was, it wasn't reliable enough for corporate use and many offices solely relied on IRC, or Internet Relay Chats, instead.

1970s picture phone telephone
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock - Getty Images

Open Plan Offices

While open plans didn't gain speed until the 1980s, some offices began toiling with the idea and experimenting with open plans in the 1970s.

experimental open plan office
Evening Standard - Getty Images

Typing Skills

With the technology boom of the 1970s, it became even more apparent that typing was a skill that would be sticking around. It quickly became an essential job requirement and many young professionals sought out typing school as a result.

personal assistant
Evening Standard - Getty Images

Home Offices

With the energy crisis and the OPEC oil embargo of the 1970s, home offices became much more common. Telecommuting grew to large numbers, as employees aimed to conserve gasoline by working from home.

john kinard on the telephone
Ann E. Zelle - Getty Images

High-Rises in Manhattan

The 1970s saw a huge boom in Manhattan construction, with high-rises and skyscrapers increasing in popularity.

on top of the world
A. Vine - Getty Images

The World Trade Center

Completed in 1973, the World Trade Center was a symbol of the American workplace in New York City. The iconic Twin Towers stood in the Financial District until the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001.

world trade center under construction
Hulton Archive - Getty Images

High Unemployment

After the 1974 economic recession, the United States unemployment rate skyrocketed. Over the next few years, the country would average 7.4%, peaking at 9% at some points. Here, people flood their local unemployment offices waiting to be interviewed.

people waiting in line at the employment office
Bettmann - Getty Images

Commuter Pay Phones

As we mentioned before, the 1970s was an era before cell phones, which made pay phones so important on a worker's daily commute.

city phone booth
Ernst Haas - Getty Images

