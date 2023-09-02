Photos: Colorado upsets TCU in season opener

The TCU Horned Frogs opened their season with a 45-42 loss at home against the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes Saturday afternoon.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, a school record, while his two-way star Travis Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards along with an interception when he went in at defensive back.

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris completed 24-of-42 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown.

The Horned Frogs will attempt to bounce back against the Nicholls State Colonels next Saturday evening at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Colorado running back Dylan Edwards outruns TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) for the winning touchdown before the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado defeated TCU 45-42. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a deep pass in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after winning their season opener 45-42 against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (4) goes in untouched for a touchdown the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado defeated TCU 45-42. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) makes an uncontested touchdown catch in the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado defeated TCU 45-42. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is congratulated returning to the sideline after throwing a touchdown catch the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado defeated TCU 45-42. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU wide receiver Dylan Wright (16) reaches for the ball in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes reacts to a no-call in the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado defeated TCU 45-42. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter comes down with a curtail catch defended by TCU corner back Avery Helm (24) in the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado defeated TCU 45-42. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) goes for a tackle on Colorado running back Sy’veon Wilkerson (36) during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is sacked by TCU defenders Shad Banks Jr. and Caleb Fox (90) in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

TCU defensive lineman Paul Oyewale (97) celebrates with his teammates after getting a sack during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders barks at the referees after calling a fumble in the second quarter during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

TCU running back Trey Sanders (2) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado defensive players celebrate after winning their season opener 45-42 against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado’s Travis Hunter is brought down byTCU corner back Josh Newton (2) the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (4) talks to the line during a timeout in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU place kicker Griffin Kell (39) misses a go ahead field goal in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado’s Sy’Veon Wilkerson celebrates his touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) recovers a blocked Colorado kick in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU linebacker Johnny Hedges (57) tackles Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson (9) in the second quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson is brought down by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) gets a reception broken up by Colorado defensive back Omarion Cooper (3) in the first quarter during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado safety Trevor Woods (43) celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone in the first quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to Colorado corner back Omarion Cooper (3 in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado corner back Travis Hunter (12) defends TCU wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (13) in the end zone in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

The TCU student section cheers after scoring their first touchdown of the game in the first quarter of a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dives for a catch during a college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

TCU running back Major Everhart sidesteps a Colorado defender in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. Colorado led 17-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes prepares to bring his team onto the field before the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders adjusts his sun glasses before the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

