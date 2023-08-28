Photos: Students return from summer break for first day of school in Charlotte

After a steamy and hot summer break, schools in and around Mecklenburg County are welcoming hundreds of students back to the classrooms for the 2023-24 academic year. Here are images of first day of school at Ranson Middle, David Cox road ES and Waxhaw Elementary schools this morning

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back more than 141,000 students and 19,000 staff members. Superintendent Crystal Hill waved off the first buses Monday morning and will visit 17 schools during the week.

In Union County, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan welcomed students, teachers, staff and parents back.

“I want to reassure you when you drop your children off at school or put them on that bus you’re going to be coming to schools across Union County that put academic excellence first in a very safe environment,” Houlihan said in a video message sent to parents Friday.

Greeting

Friends excitedly greet each other as they arrive for the first day of school at Waxhaw Elementary School on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Give Me a Hug

Friends hug each other as they arrive for the frist day of school at Waxhaw Elementary School on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Best Year to Come

Students arrive for the first day of school at Waxhaw Elementary School on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The High-Five

School resource officer Victor Montalvo, right, greets a student with a high-five as students arrive for the frist day of school at Waxhaw Elementary School on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The Welcome