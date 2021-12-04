Photos: Clippers defeat Lakers in Battle of L.A.

In this article:

Clippers guard Luke Kennard celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against the Lakers in the final minute of a 119-115 win at Staples Center on Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

LeBron James was back on the court for the Lakers, but it wasn't enough to stop the Clippers from taking a 119-115 win at Staples Center on Friday night.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Luis Sinco was courtside, and he captured many of the game's biggest moments. Check out his photos here:

Lakers guard Eric Bledsoe, left, is fouled by Lakers guard Malik Monk as he drives to the basket during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis fights for control of the ball against the Clippers' Paul George, left, and Ivaca Zubac in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers forward Marcus Morris Jr. is congratulated by teammates Isaiah Hartenstein, center, and Serge Ibaka after scoring a three-pointer against the Lakers in the closing moments. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Clippers forward Paul George gets fouled by Lakers forward LeBron James in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Russell Westrook, left, fights for control of the ball with Clippers forward Paul George in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket against Clippers defenders Isaiah Hartenstein and Terance Mann n the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to being called for a foul in the third quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson gets tied up with Lakers forward LeBron James in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue react during Friday's game. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

