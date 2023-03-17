Photos: Chilly Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade requires extra layers of green

Much of Kansas City woke up Friday with a layer of white from an overnight snowfall. Things quickly turned green though when parade participants and viewers gathered for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Here are photos from the parade.

People gathered along Broadway Boulevard to watch the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

Dakota Dady sports green eye shadow and lipstick during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

Joel McFarland sports a shamrock fanny pack during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

A member from St. Andrews Pipes and Drums plays the bag pipe during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

Bó the cow stops to take photos with parade attendees during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

Lauren MacPherson, left, John MacPherson and their daughter Cassidy wave to parade watchers during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

Eight-year-old Monte Jackson enjoys a green cotton candy during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

A member from the KC Marching Falcons performs a dance during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

Tiffany Hayes kept warm under her green boa and wig Friday, March 17, 2023, during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City.

Romell Law sported a green mustache Friday, March 17, 2023, during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City.