Photos: Check out scenes from Penn State football’s Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium

Rainy weather didn’t keep Penn State football fans from celebrating Blue-White weekend or from filling Beaver Stadium to watch the annual spring scrimmage.

Blue defeated white 10-0 in the event that marks the end of spring practice for the Nittany Lions.

Here’s a look at scenes from inside and outside the stadium:

Penn State fans enjoy the rides before the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Early enrolled players including Zion Tracy, Lamont Payne Jr., Elliot Washington II and Jaxon Smolik wave to the crowd before the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State fans cheer during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba sings the national anthem for the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to Daequan Hardy during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Running back Kaytron Allen just around offensive lineman Sal Wormley as he blocks cornerback Cam Miller during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Wide receiver Omari Evans is stopped by cornerback Storm Duck during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Quarterback Drew Allar makes a pass to wide receiver Omari Evans for a touchdown during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Wide receiver Omari Evans makes a catch and cut downs the field for a touchdown during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Wide receiver Omari Evans makes a catch and runs in for a touchdown around safety Mehki Flowers during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades leads fans in a “we are” chant during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Running back Nick Singleton gets tripped up by linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Offfensive lineman Drew Shelton blocks during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Quarterback Beau Pribula drops back to make a pass during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Quarterback Drew Allar hands off to running back Nick Singleton during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Wide receiver Malick Meiga makes a catch and its down the field with the ball during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac cuts through the line during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Defensive end Chop Robinson reaches for running back Amiel Davis during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Offensive lineman J’ven Williams blocks during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Quarterback Drew Allar yells to Dominic Rulli and the offensive line before a play during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson listens to Anthony Poindexter during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Running back Tank Smith cuts down the field with the ball during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson cuts down the field with the ball during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Linebacker Keon Wylie reaches to stop running back Tank Smith during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Defensive end Jake Wilson pushes around offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald to pressure the quarterback during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes and safety Keaton Ellis laugh together on the sidelines during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders runs down the field with the ball from safety Patrick Williams during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Quarterback Drew Allar makes a side arm pass around linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson to Kaden Saunders during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Quarterback Drew Allar makes a pass during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State wide receiver Anthony Ivey cuts down the field with the ball as safety Mehki Flowers reaches for the tackle during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Cornerbacks Cam Miller and Storm Duck try to stop ball carrier Cristian Driver during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Penn State Nittany Lion high fives a young fan during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Linebacker Abdul Carter pretends to conduct as the team sings the alma mater after the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to recruits after the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

King Mack and Mehki Flowers greet each other after the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Penn State running back Nick Singleton signs a jersey for a young fan after the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 15, 2023.