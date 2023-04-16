Photos: Check out scenes from Penn State football’s Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium

Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career. “This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into the extra fra