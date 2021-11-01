Photos: Chargers lose in revenge game against Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Gauthier
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Inglewood, CA, Sunday, October 30, 2021 - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) can't make a catch as he's hit by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant during the second half of the Chargers' 27-24 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers missed out on a chance to avenge their blowout loss to the Patriots in 2020, falling to New England 27-24 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Robert Gauthier captured some of the game's biggest moments. Here's a look at some of his best photos from the contest.

Chargers safety Nasir Adderley breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the end zone. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is tackled by Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is tackled by Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles in the pocket near the goal line at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles in the pocket near the goal line at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers hauls in a pass for a two-point conversion.
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers hauls in a pass for a two-point conversion. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips scores on an interception return past Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips scores on an interception return past Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips intercepts a pass and returns it in for a touchdown.
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips, a former Chargers player, intercepts a pass and returns it in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler shakes a diving tackle attempt by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler shakes a diving tackle attempt by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambles as he is chased by the Chargers&#39; defense.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambles as he is chased by the Chargers' defense. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen shows frustration after failing to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) shows frustration after failing to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories