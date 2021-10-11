Photos: Chargers defeat Cleveland Browns in thriller at SoFi Stadium

In this article:

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates with tight end Jared Cook (87) after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers and Cleveland Browns played in one of the most exciting games of the NFL season on Sunday, with the Chargers prevailing 47-42 at SoFi Stadium.

Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gina Ferazzi.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio celebrates in the end zone after running back Kareem Hunt scores a touchdown in the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws in front of guard Matt Feiler against the Cleveland Browns. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz finds a hole in the Chargers' defense during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers fans celebrate Austin Ekeler's fourth quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler breaks free from the tackle attempt by Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) in the fourth quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield slides on the turf to avoid being tackled by Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) and free safety Derwin James (33). (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, tries to evade Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scores on a nine-yard run in front of Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert smiles after scoring a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.