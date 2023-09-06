All the Photos of Celebrities at the 2023 U.S. Open
The 2023 U.S. Open kicked off on Monday, August 28, with spectacular performances by Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic—who came out the winners in their first matches—and appearances by famous faces including the Obamas and legendary tennis pro Billie Jean King. The first night also saw a musical performance by Sara Bareilles. Since then, celebrities, fans, and former athletes have been circling into the Queens, New York, stadiums—Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong—to cheer on their favorite contenders, including Venus Williams, who played on August 29.
Here, we track the latest and greatest celebrity appearances at the tournament, which wraps up Sunday, September 10.
Tina Fey
In a blue button-up, light-wash jeans, a white cardigan, white sneakers, and a gray baseball hat, entering the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on September 4.
Meghann Fahy
In a black crop top and white high-waisted pants at at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 2, with Aperol.
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli
Entering the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in all-black looks on September 1.
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey in a white minidress, black leather jacket, and diamond "B" necklace. Justin in a black jacket, white T-shirt, jeans, and pink shades at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1.
Katie Holmes
In a cream-colored top and matching Miu Miu sweater, plus light-wash blue jeans, black ballet flats by Yuni Buffa, a black tote bag, a black belt, and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. At Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1.
Katie Holmes
In an argyle Miu Miu sweater, blue jeans, and oval sunglasses at the Maestro Dobel Tequila box in Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1.
Ariana DeBose
In a black blazer, red top, and blue jeans at the Maestro Dobel Tequila box in Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29.
Queen Latifah
Wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, an orange cargo skirt, and large gold earrings at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29 to attend the first-round match between American star Venus Williams and Belgium’s Greet Minnen.
Seal and J Balvin
At the Maestro Dobel Tequila box at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29.
Barack and Michelle Obama
At Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.
Michelle Obama
In a denim dress with a sweetheart neckline, black cardigan, and black platform sandals, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28. There, she delivered a speech on fighting for women’s equality, in sports and elsewhere, and welcomed tennis icon Billie Jean King.
Maria Sharapova
The retired Grand Slam winner in a vibrant red-orange suit, white platform peep-toe heels, a matching bag, and large black sunglasses, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.
Vera Wang
In a long-sleeved white top, sky-blue column skirt, white pearl necklace, and large black sunglasses, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.
Gayle King
In a red sundress, crystal-embellished white sandals, a colorful knit clutch, and silver jewelry, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.
Sara Bareilles
In a leopard-print dress and matching boots, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28, where she performed in front of Billie Jean King and the Obamas.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
At Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.
You Might Also Like