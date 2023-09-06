All the Photos of Celebrities at the 2023 U.S. Open

All the Pics of Celebrities at the 2023 U.S. OpenGotham - Getty Images

The 2023 U.S. Open kicked off on Monday, August 28, with spectacular performances by Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic—who came out the winners in their first matches—and appearances by famous faces including the Obamas and legendary tennis pro Billie Jean King. The first night also saw a musical performance by Sara Bareilles. Since then, celebrities, fans, and former athletes have been circling into the Queens, New York, stadiums—Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong—to cheer on their favorite contenders, including Venus Williams, who played on August 29.

Here, we track the latest and greatest celebrity appearances at the tournament, which wraps up Sunday, September 10.

Tina Fey

In a blue button-up, light-wash jeans, a white cardigan, white sneakers, and a gray baseball hat, entering the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on September 4.

new york, new york september 04 tina fey is seen at the 2023 us open tennis championships on september 04, 2023 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
Gotham - Getty Images
new york, new york september 05 kate harrison l and chloe grace moretz are seen at the 2023 us open tennis championships on september 05, 2023 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
Gotham - Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

In a black crop top and white high-waisted pants at at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 2, with Aperol.

meghann fahy us open celebs gallery
Jack Tumen

Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli

Entering the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in all-black looks on September 1.

new york, new york september 01 victoria imperioli and michael imperioli are seen at the 2023 us open tennis championships on september 01, 2023 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
Gotham - Getty Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey in a white minidress, black leather jacket, and diamond "B" necklace. Justin in a black jacket, white T-shirt, jeans, and pink shades at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1.

new york, new york september 01 hailey bieber and justin bieber are seen at the 2023 us open tennis championships on september 1, 2023 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
Gotham - Getty Images

Katie Holmes

In a cream-colored top and matching Miu Miu sweater, plus light-wash blue jeans, black ballet flats by Yuni Buffa, a black tote bag, a black belt, and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. At Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1.

new york, new york september 1 katie holmes attends day five of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on september 1, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Katie Holmes

In an argyle Miu Miu sweater, blue jeans, and oval sunglasses at the Maestro Dobel Tequila box in Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1.

new york, new york september 01 katie holmes attends the us open with maestro dobel tequila, first official tequila of the us open at usta billie jean king national tennis center on september 01, 2023 in new york city photo by eugene gologurskygetty images for maestro dobel tequila
EugeneGologursky - Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In a black blazer, red top, and blue jeans at the Maestro Dobel Tequila box in Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29.

new york, new york august 29 ariana debose attends the us open with maestro dobel tequila, first official tequila of the us open at usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 29, 2023 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images for maestro dobel tequila
Rob Kim - Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, an orange cargo skirt, and large gold earrings at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29 to attend the first-round match between American star Venus Williams and Belgium’s Greet Minnen.

new york, new york august 29 queen latifah attends day two of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 29, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Seal and J Balvin

At the Maestro Dobel Tequila box at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29.

new york, new york august 29 l r seal and j balvin attend the us open with maestro dobel tequila, first official tequila of the us open at usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 29, 2023 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images for maestro dobel tequila
Rob Kim - Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama

At Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.

new york, new york august 28 former president of the united states barack obama and former first lady michelle obama attend the mens singles first round match between novak djokovic of serbia and alexandre muller of france during day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Michelle Obama

In a denim dress with a sweetheart neckline, black cardigan, and black platform sandals, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28. There, she delivered a speech on fighting for women’s equality, in sports and elsewhere, and welcomed tennis icon Billie Jean King.

new york, new york august 28 former first lady of the united states michelle obama attends opening night celebrating 50 years of equal pay during day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

The retired Grand Slam winner in a vibrant red-orange suit, white platform peep-toe heels, a matching bag, and large black sunglasses, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.

new york, new york august 28 maria sharapova attends the opening night on day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Vera Wang

In a long-sleeved white top, sky-blue column skirt, white pearl necklace, and large black sunglasses, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.

new york, new york august 28 vera wang attends the opening night on day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Gayle King

In a red sundress, crystal-embellished white sandals, a colorful knit clutch, and silver jewelry, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.

new york, new york august 28 gayle king attends the opening night on day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Sara Bareilles

In a leopard-print dress and matching boots, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28, where she performed in front of Billie Jean King and the Obamas.

new york, new york august 28 singer sara bareilles arrives for opening night celebrating 50 years of equal prize money during day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

At Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 28.

new york, new york august 28 alec baldwin and hilaria baldwin attend the opening night on day one of the 2023 us open at arthur ashe stadium at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on august 28, 2023 in the flushing neighborhood of the queens borough of new york city photo by jean catuffegc images
Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

