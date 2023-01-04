Photos: California storms bring needed moisture but also danger

Three vehicles were submerged on Dillard Road west of Highway 99 in Wilton, south Sacramento County, on Sunday after heavy rains on New Year's Eve produced levee breaks. (Hector Amezcua / The Sacramento Bee via Associated Press)

Recent storms have brought much-needed moisture to help replenish California reservoirs, but there's a downside.

Meteorologists expect washed-out roads, collapsed hillsides, downed trees and widespread flooding, and they urge residents to take precautions.

Mannequins are covered with plastic along West 8th Street in central Los Angeles as a light rain falls Tuesday. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Rescue team members prepare their descent from a cliff after a Tesla plunged from Pacific Coast Highway at Devils Slide in San Mateo County on Monday. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

San Francisco city workers load sandbags into a car Tuesday as they prepare for a storm expected to hit the Bay Area. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Two people stand with a bent umbrella outside Walt Disney Concert Hall on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Caltrans crews check large boulders that fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park on Sunday. No vehicles were hit. (Caltrans District 3 / Associated Press)

A man moves furniture while flood water enters a home in San Francisco on Monday. (David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A snow plow passes pedestrians in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday. (Stephen Lam / Associated Press)

Patsy Costello sat trapped in her vehicle, surrounded by two feet of flood water, for over an hour in Pleasant Hill on Saturday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group via Associated Press)

A landslide blocks one lane of Highway 92 West in San Mateo County on Saturday. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Clad in ponchos, security workers head to their posts near Grand Park on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

