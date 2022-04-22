PHOTOS: Burst of snow surprises Calgary during morning commute
A surprise, overachieving swath of snow formed over Alberta’s central and northern foothills during Friday’s morning commute, dumping double-digit snowfall totals across the Calgary metro. The vigorous snowfall sent crews scurrying to keep the roads clear amid the furious pace of the flakes.
The snow started early in Calgary and picked up intensity through the morning commute. Snowfall continued through the noon hour, slowly tapering for most of the foothills through the afternoon.
WATCH: RADAR LOOP OF THE FEISTY SNOW BAND AT ITS PEAK
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for much of the region as the snow started piling up. The warning advised residents that they could expect 10-15 cm of rapid accumulation during the heavy band.
Forecasters across the board were taken off-guard by the enthusiasm of the vigorous little batch of snow.
The same trough responsible for the high-impact storm looming for the eastern Prairies was also responsible for this sudden burst of snow across the Alberta foothills. The convective nature of the band allowed snowfall rates to exceed all expectations and accumulate in a hurry.
A screenshot of Calgary’s Road Conditions Map during the early afternoon hours on April 22, 2022. (City of Calgary)
Calgary’s road crews were quick to stay on top of the storm. The city’s large fleet of plows and sanders—newly dubbed with adoring names like Eiffel Plower, Plowabunga, and Bob—immediately went to work to facilitate traffic flow amid the unexpected wintry outburst.
The city’s transportation Twitter account reported dozens of accidents and traffic incidents across the community at the height of the storm, which lowered visibility and left roads covered in a thick coating of fluffy snow.
Catch some of the best visuals from Alberta’s sudden snowfall below, as seen across social media.
That was some of the heaviest snow I've seen in Calgary in some time. Honestly, I loved it. Beautiful moisture! #yyc #abstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/JY9RHK7O69
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident on EB Stoney Tr and Symons Valley Rd NW, the road is closed eastbound. Expect major delays in the area, please use an alternate route if possible. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/AZ2PQ2gV3t
Um. Calgary? What's with this snow? It's snowing more heavily now than it snowed all winter, it feels like. I guess we need the moisture, eh? All the white is new today. We had no snow left downtown yesterday. #abstorm 10:03am pic.twitter.com/f5EjUfnTAP
CTRiders The snow is really coming down out there! Please ensure you are using extra caution on CTrain platforms, at bus stops and in our Park & Ride lots. Snow crews are out clearing snow as quickly as possible. We appreciate your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/1kFrVkxvX9
Snow will clear out of the Calgary area by late morning, and melt!Nice, compact little vorticity maximum SW of the city supporting these convective flurries this morning #yyc pic.twitter.com/yTs0WA8w1A
Still dumping in the NW. 9:48 AM. 2°C, 3 cm accumulation. #yyc #abstorm @KyleTWN @ryanhardingctv @CTVStanfield pic.twitter.com/sfPsjeFiP4
Holy smokes...time to go for a walk! #yyc #abstorm 908AM ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/xUboHy74BM
And it's officially puking #snow in #Kananaskis valley @SkiNakiska -1c #abstorm #ShareYourWeather #April2022 slomo in reply pic.twitter.com/qwsMGkm7xc
I'm just gonna go back to bed. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/9Gz3E1zaER
Puking at the same rate in #Airdrie right now as well! #abstorm ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HwWMXMiFH0
Thumbnail courtesy of Maureen Wharton in Calgary.