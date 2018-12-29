Photos: Bruins Unveil Tuukka Rasks's Custom Made Winter Classic Helmet

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks will meet at Notre Dame stadium for the 2019 NHL Winter Classic. Both teams have unveiled throwback jerseys that pay tribute to the history of their organizations and to their host–the Fighting Irish–but Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has another special addition: a sick helmet to complete the look.

Boston released pictures of Rask's 2019 mask on Twitter. The helmet features the Notre Dame leprechaun in Bruins' gear, complete with a shamrock and all, along with the team's classic "B" logo, his name and an image of a sign that reads “Play Like A Champion Today,’’ on the back. The phrase is a reference to a sign in the stairwell of the home locker room that leads to the tunnel of the field at Notre Dame Stadium.

Rask's 2019 mask is his third custom Winter Classic mask. He also wore a special lid for the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park and in 2016 at Gillette Stadium. Each mask has featured special elements for each venue.

The Winter Classic will take place on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. ET.