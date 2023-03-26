Photos: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in concert in Greensboro

DALLAS (AP) — Brock Boeser scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Vancouver Canucks held the Dallas Stars scoreless on four power plays, including one late in the third period, for a 3-1 win Saturday night. Jack Rathbone and Dakota Joshua also scored for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas and has won the past six meetings dating to last season. Thatcher Demko made 19 saves to help the Canucks open a three-game road trip with a victory. Ryan Suter sc
NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of protesters gathered at the courthouse steps, chanting for freedom for their embattled hero. Police kept watch as passions flared and voices roared. Squad cars and television trucks encircled the commotion. It’s a scene New York City authorities have been bracing for as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President Donald Trump, who has invited followers to rally on his behalf. But on Saturday, it was just a movie shoot — for the “Joker” sequel to be preci
If only Princess Margaret (AKA the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II) were still around to see this gorgeous debut. The late royal's granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 20, is the cover star for the May 2023 edition of Tatler, and this photoshoot is certainly fit for a royal. Snaps from the spread (taken by Luc Braquet) were posted to the official Tatler Instagram account, where they wrote, “Princess Margaret’s enchanting granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones dazzles on the
The subject of exactly how many homes the British monarch owns has often been the cause of a raised eyebrow – as, over many years, there has invariably been a spare house or country pile lying around and available for any family member deemed in need. However, that looks set to change with the arrival […]