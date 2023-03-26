Photos: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in concert in Greensboro

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their tour to the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night, March 25, 2023.

This tour is the first time Springsteen and the E Street Band have toured together since 2017.

Check out photos from the sold-out show.

Steven Van Zandt acknowledges the crowd with a flourish as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band open the show at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night, March 25, 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zand meet at the mic as drummer Max Weinberg pounds the skins on “No Surrender” at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night, March 25, 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren jam at Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night, March 25, 2023.