Fatalities reported after severe Ontario storms bring dangerous winds

Digital Writers
·13 min read
Fatalities reported after severe Ontario storms bring dangerous winds
Fatalities reported after severe Ontario storms bring dangerous winds

A line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through southern Ontario and left widespread damage on Saturday afternoon.

The storms were set off by a cold front sweeping in, slicing through the heat and humidity that was in place. This resulted in torrential rainfall, hail, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

Broken window/Tyler Hamilton/TWN
Broken window/Tyler Hamilton/TWN

(Tyler Hamilton/The Weather Network)

As a result of the winds and lightning strikes, there were widespread reports of downed trees and power lines across southern Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A fatality has been reported in Brampton after Peel Regional Police stated on Twitter that a woman was struck and killed by a large tree while she was walking in the storm.

OPP West Region stated on Twitter that one person has died and two others were injured after a tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area.

As reported by CBC News, Toronto Police responded to a call for a marine rescue in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirty Ninth Street at around 1:00 p.m. A number of people were rescued and none required hospitalization.

The storm unleashed some extreme wind gusts. Pearson International Airport saw its strongest May wind gust on record after hitting 120 km/h Saturday. It was its fifth strongest wind gust on record. It toppled its previous monthly record of 119 km/h that was documented on May 4, 2018.

wind
wind

Kitchener-Waterloo recorded a 131 km/h gust that could be one of their strongest on record, according to Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. Looking back on earlier totals, a 120 km/h gust was observed on March 30, 1981.

In downtown Toronto, debris tossed by the powerful wind gusts shattered windows in at least one apartment building.

Power outages are numerous as of Saturday afternoon, with thousands left in the dark after the storm. Outage numbers will likely fluctuate for quite some time as the cleanup may take days.

It didn't take long for visuals of the storm, during and the aftermath, to surface on social media. Below is a collection of photos and videos that have been circulated so far.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'probably won't' increase his life expectancy and may mean more threats

    Elon Musk responds to a call for more security and admits he may get more threats by taking over Twitter

  • This Speedy 'Bionic Reading' Hack Has Gone Viral, But Is It Any Good?

    A new approach to speed reading has people excited – but divided over whether it actually works.

  • Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party. Kenney told his call-in radio show that if he was considering running, he would not be staying on as UCP leader until the new leader is chosen. It was the first time Kenney took questions surrounding his surprise decision this week to step down despite winning a party leadership review. Kenney captured just 51 per cent of the vote in the mail-in ballot of party m

  • Severe storms sweep through southern Ontario amid summer-like heat

    The May long weekend kicked off with another day of summer-like heat, humidity and a round of significant severe weather Saturday, and will lead to an abrupt end to the warmth by Sunday.

  • Northeast hit with potentially record-breaking heat this weekend

    The Northeast is getting hit with a potentially record-breaking heat wave this weekend. Heat advisories are in effect for cities including New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Hartford, Connecticut, as heat index values -- what the temperature feels -- may top 100 degrees. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid- and upper-90s across much of the Northeast on Saturday and into Sunday -- about 20 degrees higher than is typical for this time of year for some of the region.

  • Ontario parties pledge different approaches to clustering of cannabis shops

    LONDON, Ont. — Ontario's Liberals and New Democrats are pledging to revisit a model for licensing cannabis stores they say isn't working — a problem Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said the market will resolve. Clusters of cannabis stores have cropped up in some communities, while other Ontario municipalities have banned the retailers altogether, leading to what some describe as unequal access to the drug across the province. "It's a significant challenge in many communities," Liberal

  • GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region

    A strong storm system moving through the Greater Toronto Area brought rain, hail and high-speed winds to parts of the region, with tree branches brought down in parts of the Ontario capital and pea-sized hail in Pickering.

  • Colorado's Higher Elevations See Heavy Spring Snowfall

    Late-season snow fell on parts of Colorado on Saturday, May 21, causing widespread power outages and creating hazardous travel conditions.This video shows in Fairplay, a town southwest of Denver in Park County, at an elevation of 10,580 feet, on Saturday morning, according to the source.More than 123,000 customers were without power on Saturday morning as a result of the storm, according to poweroutages.us. More than 114,000 of those were customers of Xcel Energy, which said the majority of its outages were in Araphoe, Jefferson, and Denver counties.The National Weather Service said conditions should improve by Saturday afternoon. Credit: @huskercspackler via Storyful

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C