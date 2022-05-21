Fatalities reported after severe Ontario storms bring dangerous winds
A line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through southern Ontario and left widespread damage on Saturday afternoon.
The storms were set off by a cold front sweeping in, slicing through the heat and humidity that was in place. This resulted in torrential rainfall, hail, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.
(Tyler Hamilton/The Weather Network)
As a result of the winds and lightning strikes, there were widespread reports of downed trees and power lines across southern Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
A fatality has been reported in Brampton after Peel Regional Police stated on Twitter that a woman was struck and killed by a large tree while she was walking in the storm.
OPP West Region stated on Twitter that one person has died and two others were injured after a tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area.
As reported by CBC News, Toronto Police responded to a call for a marine rescue in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirty Ninth Street at around 1:00 p.m. A number of people were rescued and none required hospitalization.
The storm unleashed some extreme wind gusts. Pearson International Airport saw its strongest May wind gust on record after hitting 120 km/h Saturday. It was its fifth strongest wind gust on record. It toppled its previous monthly record of 119 km/h that was documented on May 4, 2018.
Kitchener-Waterloo recorded a 131 km/h gust that could be one of their strongest on record, according to Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. Looking back on earlier totals, a 120 km/h gust was observed on March 30, 1981.
In downtown Toronto, debris tossed by the powerful wind gusts shattered windows in at least one apartment building.
Power outages are numerous as of Saturday afternoon, with thousands left in the dark after the storm. Outage numbers will likely fluctuate for quite some time as the cleanup may take days.
It didn't take long for visuals of the storm, during and the aftermath, to surface on social media. Below is a collection of photos and videos that have been circulated so far.
First blasts of the #ONstorm that came through Thornhill / Markham, Ontario was a beastly one - major trees down on fences, and by all the sirens still around - I fear much more than just fences. pic.twitter.com/FDcztwX8n7
— Steve Wilson (@stevewilsonlive)
— Steve Wilson (@stevewilsonlive) Steve Wilson on Twitter: "First blasts of the #ONstorm that came through Thornhill / Markham, Ontario was a beastly one - major trees down on fences, and by all the sirens still around - I fear much more than just fences. pic.twitter.com/FDcztwX8n7 / Twitter"
Another shot of the damage. Thankfully they were okay. They are the sweetest older couple, and they took the best care of their house and yard. pic.twitter.com/ahS5SGJpcM
— nicole fice (@n_lea_f)
— nicole fice (@n_lea_f) nicole fice on Twitter: "Another shot of the damage. Thankfully they were okay. They are the sweetest older couple, and they took the best care of their house and yard. pic.twitter.com/ahS5SGJpcM / Twitter"
A massive burst of wind and rain around noon in Cambridge hit a roughly 200 metre swath in the Hespeler neighbourhood the hardest. Trees and limbs down; these residents at Queen and Bechtel describe buried vehicles and how fast it all hit. #onstorm @CityNewsKIT @CityNewsTO pic.twitter.com/wwgGNOq6dC
— Mark Douglas (@DouglasCityNews)
— Mark Douglas (@DouglasCityNews) Mark Douglas on Twitter: "A massive burst of wind and rain around noon in Cambridge hit a roughly 200 metre swath in the Hespeler neighbourhood the hardest. Trees and limbs down; these residents at Queen and Bechtel describe buried vehicles and how fast it all hit. #onstorm @CityNewsKIT @CityNewsTO pic.twitter.com/wwgGNOq6dC / Twitter"
Cambridge, Ontario pic.twitter.com/25q2hS01Pa
— DACO$TA🇨🇦 (@ClarkKentJeans)
— DACO$TA🇨🇦 (@ClarkKentJeans) DACO$TA🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Cambridge, Ontario pic.twitter.com/25q2hS01Pa / Twitter"
Old East Village damage in London Ontario #OnStorm #lndnont #ldnon pic.twitter.com/0yVcvzOoPX
— Brad (@Glimjii)
— Brad (@Glimjii) Brad on Twitter: "Old East Village damage in London Ontario #OnStorm #lndnont #ldnon pic.twitter.com/0yVcvzOoPX / Twitter"
@StormhunterTWN Richmond Hill, ON. TONS of downed trees, almost every light power is out. @weathernetwork @CP24 pic.twitter.com/hjBS1iBMyr
— Nadia♡ (@aidan__sai)
— Nadia♡ (@aidan__sai) Nadia♡ on Twitter: "@StormhunterTWN Richmond Hill, ON. TONS of downed trees, almost every light power is out. @weathernetwork @CP24 pic.twitter.com/hjBS1iBMyr / Twitter"
WOW #onstorm powerful outflow winds downtown Toronto. Gustnadoes off the running track in Riverdale Park. Heed warnings ahead of this storm! 1:09pm pic.twitter.com/jahag5kdbY
— Travis Farncombe (@tjfarncombe)
— Travis Farncombe (@tjfarncombe) Travis Farncombe on Twitter: "WOW #onstorm powerful outflow winds downtown Toronto. Gustnadoes off the running track in Riverdale Park. Heed warnings ahead of this storm! 1:09pm pic.twitter.com/jahag5kdbY / Twitter"
Wowza. Listen to those winds. They are mighty and the rain is coming down in buckets. Not much lightning but lots of thunder. I saw people get caught outside in this storm down by the harbour. You should be indoors by now if you're in the GTA. #ONstorm #ONwind. pic.twitter.com/YeZKYmMD9K
— Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan)
— Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan) Nathan Howes TWN on Twitter: "Wowza. Listen to those winds. They are mighty and the rain is coming down in buckets. Not much lightning but lots of thunder. I saw people get caught outside in this storm down by the harbour. You should be indoors by now if you're in the GTA. #ONstorm #ONwind. pic.twitter.com/YeZKYmMD9K / Twitter"
Camper flipped earlier near New Hamburg, exact location: 43.368863,-80.734742 #onstorm @NTP_Reports. Video here: https://t.co/ImBc17yLnV pic.twitter.com/xfep73wBOf
— NZP Chasers (@NZPChasers)
— NZP Chasers (@NZPChasers) NZP Chasers on Twitter: "Camper flipped earlier near New Hamburg, exact location: 43.368863,-80.734742 #onstorm @NTP_Reports. Video here: https://t.co/ImBc17yLnV pic.twitter.com/xfep73wBOf / Twitter"
Unbelievable thunderstorm ! Patio furnitures flying!#Thunderstorm #ONStorm #Tornado #Toronto pic.twitter.com/EkIBhw16Y7
— Manali Nandi (@manali_nandi)
— Manali Nandi (@manali_nandi) Manali Nandi on Twitter: "Unbelievable thunderstorm ! Patio furnitures flying!#Thunderstorm #ONStorm #Tornado #Toronto pic.twitter.com/EkIBhw16Y7 / Twitter"
Not something you see everyday #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/4kt4jXpmlB
— brittanydurdin (@b_durdin)
— brittanydurdin (@b_durdin) brittanydurdin on Twitter: "Not something you see everyday #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/4kt4jXpmlB / Twitter"
ONStorm Pickering Ontario pic.twitter.com/erAsnB4rSI
— et (@etisme65)
— et (@etisme65) et on Twitter: "#ONStorm Pickering Ontario pic.twitter.com/erAsnB4rSI / Twitter"
HappeningNow 1:45 Pm #onstorm Strong Wind Gusts With this #storm took down Trees and Even Power Lines in #AJAX #Pickering #gta #durhamregion pic.twitter.com/8lDV9xU6Dl
— The Perfect Storm 🌪⛈🌪 (@hailpdr)
— The Perfect Storm 🌪⛈🌪 (@hailpdr) The Perfect Storm 🌪⛈🌪 on Twitter: "#HappeningNow 1:45 Pm #onstorm Strong Wind Gusts With this #storm took down Trees and Even Power Lines in #AJAX #Pickering #gta #durhamregion pic.twitter.com/8lDV9xU6Dl / Twitter"