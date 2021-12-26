PHOTOS: British Columbia basks in a rare Christmas snowstorm

Folks in British Columbia will remember this Christmas for years to come as a formidable winter storm dropped a healthy coating of snow across the province. Double-digit snowfall totals piled up across parts of Vancouver Island and the South Coast, bringing a taste of festive winter scenery all the way to sea level.

Southern B.C. saw the perfect setup for a white Christmas this year. A significant Arctic outflow poured frigid air down to the coast, providing many communities one of their coldest Christmases and Boxing Days on record.

STAY AWARE: A prolonged period of extreme cold is on the way for B.C.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system splashed enough moisture over Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to spread heavy snowfall over the region. Many areas wound up with more than 10 cm of shovelable snow, with much greater totals at higher elevations.

Social media lit up with dazzling photos and videos of the snowfall across southern B.C. Check out some of the great shots, below.

Embedded content: https://https://twitter.com/beemerichie/status/1474798716204683264

Thumbnail courtesy of @ParksvilleWX/Twitter