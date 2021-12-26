PHOTOS: British Columbia basks in a rare Christmas snowstorm
Folks in British Columbia will remember this Christmas for years to come as a formidable winter storm dropped a healthy coating of snow across the province. Double-digit snowfall totals piled up across parts of Vancouver Island and the South Coast, bringing a taste of festive winter scenery all the way to sea level.
Southern B.C. saw the perfect setup for a white Christmas this year. A significant Arctic outflow poured frigid air down to the coast, providing many communities one of their coldest Christmases and Boxing Days on record.
STAY AWARE: A prolonged period of extreme cold is on the way for B.C.
Meanwhile, a low-pressure system splashed enough moisture over Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to spread heavy snowfall over the region. Many areas wound up with more than 10 cm of shovelable snow, with much greater totals at higher elevations.
Social media lit up with dazzling photos and videos of the snowfall across southern B.C. Check out some of the great shots, below.
No argument about whether or not we have a white Christmas in Metro Vancouver. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/kpfcmvUsQ4
No argument about whether or not we have a white Christmas in Metro Vancouver. Peter Vogel on Twitter: "No argument about whether or not we have a white Christmas in Metro Vancouver. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/kpfcmvUsQ4 / Twitter" Peter Vogel on Twitter: "No argument about whether or not we have a white Christmas in Metro Vancouver. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/kpfcmvUsQ4 / Twitter"
— Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) Peter Vogel on Twitter: "No argument about whether or not we have a white Christmas in Metro Vancouver. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/kpfcmvUsQ4 / Twitter"
Nanaimo is a winter wonderland today ❄️ #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/JSVjeMggdE
Nanaimo is a winter wonderland today ❄️ Jack on Twitter: "Nanaimo is a winter wonderland today ❄️ #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/JSVjeMggdE / Twitter" Jack on Twitter: "Nanaimo is a winter wonderland today ❄️ #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/JSVjeMggdE / Twitter" Jack on Twitter: "Nanaimo is a winter wonderland today ❄️ #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/JSVjeMggdE / Twitter"
— Jack (@jacklacouvee) Jack on Twitter: "Nanaimo is a winter wonderland today ❄️ #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/JSVjeMggdE / Twitter"
Vancouver finally has a white Christmas! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/iGza7EKgKC
Rebecca RCSW on Twitter: "#Vancouver finally has a white Christmas! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/iGza7EKgKC / Twitter" finally has a white Christmas! Rebecca RCSW on Twitter: "#Vancouver finally has a white Christmas! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/iGza7EKgKC / Twitter" Rebecca RCSW on Twitter: "#Vancouver finally has a white Christmas! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/iGza7EKgKC / Twitter"
— Rebecca RCSW (@spidahgurl) Rebecca RCSW on Twitter: "#Vancouver finally has a white Christmas! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/iGza7EKgKC / Twitter"
BCStorm blizzard snowstorm in Langley city now 10:20am Fraser hwy and 208 street pic.twitter.com/IDU3f5jg9X
🇨🇦Shane Grover 😀 on Twitter: "#BCStorm blizzard snowstorm in Langley city now 10:20am Fraser hwy and 208 street pic.twitter.com/IDU3f5jg9X / Twitter" blizzard snowstorm in Langley city now 10:20am Fraser hwy and 208 street 🇨🇦Shane Grover 😀 on Twitter: "#BCStorm blizzard snowstorm in Langley city now 10:20am Fraser hwy and 208 street pic.twitter.com/IDU3f5jg9X / Twitter"
— 🇨🇦Shane Grover 😀 (@Shane_01976) 🇨🇦Shane Grover 😀 on Twitter: "#BCStorm blizzard snowstorm in Langley city now 10:20am Fraser hwy and 208 street pic.twitter.com/IDU3f5jg9X / Twitter"
Island Christmas, with another 10-15 cm of snow due this afternoon. Pretty, but it plays merry havoc with plans when your island is essentially a mountain sticking out of the sea. #snowday #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bdCnoeIb9F
Island Christmas, with another 10-15 cm of snow due this afternoon. Pretty, but it plays merry havoc with plans when your island is essentially a mountain sticking out of the sea. Claire Eamer on Twitter: "Island Christmas, with another 10-15 cm of snow due this afternoon. Pretty, but it plays merry havoc with plans when your island is essentially a mountain sticking out of the sea. #snowday #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bdCnoeIb9F / Twitter" Claire Eamer on Twitter: "Island Christmas, with another 10-15 cm of snow due this afternoon. Pretty, but it plays merry havoc with plans when your island is essentially a mountain sticking out of the sea. #snowday #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bdCnoeIb9F / Twitter" Claire Eamer on Twitter: "Island Christmas, with another 10-15 cm of snow due this afternoon. Pretty, but it plays merry havoc with plans when your island is essentially a mountain sticking out of the sea. #snowday #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bdCnoeIb9F / Twitter"
— Claire Eamer (@CEamer) Claire Eamer on Twitter: "Island Christmas, with another 10-15 cm of snow due this afternoon. Pretty, but it plays merry havoc with plans when your island is essentially a mountain sticking out of the sea. #snowday #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bdCnoeIb9F / Twitter"
Embedded content: https://https://twitter.com/beemerichie/status/1474798716204683264
Learned a new weather term #straiteffectsnow About 20 cm. so far #BCStorm #QualicumBeach Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7S1AuUHYWA
Learned a new weather term Ann Stevenson on Twitter: "Learned a new weather term #straiteffectsnow About 20 cm. so far #BCStorm #QualicumBeach Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7S1AuUHYWA / Twitter" About 20 cm. so far Ann Stevenson on Twitter: "Learned a new weather term #straiteffectsnow About 20 cm. so far #BCStorm #QualicumBeach Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7S1AuUHYWA / Twitter" Ann Stevenson on Twitter: "Learned a new weather term #straiteffectsnow About 20 cm. so far #BCStorm #QualicumBeach Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7S1AuUHYWA / Twitter" Merry Christmas! Ann Stevenson on Twitter: "Learned a new weather term #straiteffectsnow About 20 cm. so far #BCStorm #QualicumBeach Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7S1AuUHYWA / Twitter"
— Ann Stevenson (@ann_stv) Ann Stevenson on Twitter: "Learned a new weather term #straiteffectsnow About 20 cm. so far #BCStorm #QualicumBeach Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7S1AuUHYWA / Twitter"
You know who isn't a fan of this White Christmas? My Cat Cub. He wanted none of this walk in Delta, BC. #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/ljEIXHKXPU
You know who isn't a fan of this White Christmas? My Cat Cub. He wanted none of this walk in Delta, BC. Brad Atchison on Twitter: "You know who isn't a fan of this White Christmas? My Cat Cub. He wanted none of this walk in Delta, BC. #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/ljEIXHKXPU / Twitter" Brad Atchison on Twitter: "You know who isn't a fan of this White Christmas? My Cat Cub. He wanted none of this walk in Delta, BC. #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/ljEIXHKXPU / Twitter" Brad Atchison on Twitter: "You know who isn't a fan of this White Christmas? My Cat Cub. He wanted none of this walk in Delta, BC. #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/ljEIXHKXPU / Twitter"
— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) Brad Atchison on Twitter: "You know who isn't a fan of this White Christmas? My Cat Cub. He wanted none of this walk in Delta, BC. #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/ljEIXHKXPU / Twitter"
Snowing heavy now in New Westminster #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/FNusSA44Y8
Snowing heavy now in New Westminster thedoorman on Twitter: "Snowing heavy now in New Westminster #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/FNusSA44Y8 / Twitter" thedoorman on Twitter: "Snowing heavy now in New Westminster #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/FNusSA44Y8 / Twitter"
— thedoorman (@thedoorman1975) thedoorman on Twitter: "Snowing heavy now in New Westminster #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/FNusSA44Y8 / Twitter"
Definitely a white christmas in #SurreyBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gLMPS4YbTD
Definitely a white christmas in Jamie Billingham on Twitter: "Definitely a white christmas in #SurreyBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gLMPS4YbTD / Twitter" Jamie Billingham on Twitter: "Definitely a white christmas in #SurreyBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gLMPS4YbTD / Twitter" Jamie Billingham on Twitter: "Definitely a white christmas in #SurreyBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gLMPS4YbTD / Twitter"
— Jamie Billingham (@jamiebillingham) Jamie Billingham on Twitter: "Definitely a white christmas in #SurreyBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gLMPS4YbTD / Twitter"
Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS
Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter" Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter"
— Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 (@DennVan) Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Mostly Cloudy Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 810 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCstorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Saturday #ChristmasDay #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/8FliF6Y9nS / Twitter"
Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b
Beautiful Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter" morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter"
— Kyle Marshall (@Kylem87) Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Beautiful #Christmas morning with 5.5cm of dry snow. Lightly snowing with the temp at -2 and the windchill at -6 #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/Jtu7QTyU0b / Twitter"
White Christmas in #Burnaby #Lougheed area! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6qDGeK5URS
White Christmas in BurnabyAnn on Twitter: "White Christmas in #Burnaby #Lougheed area! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6qDGeK5URS / Twitter" BurnabyAnn on Twitter: "White Christmas in #Burnaby #Lougheed area! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6qDGeK5URS / Twitter" area! BurnabyAnn on Twitter: "White Christmas in #Burnaby #Lougheed area! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6qDGeK5URS / Twitter" BurnabyAnn on Twitter: "White Christmas in #Burnaby #Lougheed area! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6qDGeK5URS / Twitter"
— BurnabyAnn (@BurnabyAnn) BurnabyAnn on Twitter: "White Christmas in #Burnaby #Lougheed area! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6qDGeK5URS / Twitter"
It's snowing in #Falsecreek! pic.twitter.com/5WRfhQXgRT
It's snowing in S A Smith on Twitter: "It's snowing in #Falsecreek! pic.twitter.com/5WRfhQXgRT / Twitter"! S A Smith on Twitter: "It's snowing in #Falsecreek! pic.twitter.com/5WRfhQXgRT / Twitter"
— S A Smith (@Smith442Smith) S A Smith on Twitter: "It's snowing in #Falsecreek! pic.twitter.com/5WRfhQXgRT / Twitter"
Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ
Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ / Twitter" Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ / Twitter"
— Kyle Marshall (@Kylem87) Kyle Marshall on Twitter: "Heavy snow with 4cm falling so far #SurreyBC #BCStorm #BCSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/8n3xIYoLcZ / Twitter"
Thumbnail courtesy of @ParksvilleWX/Twitter