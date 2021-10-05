Photos: Aerial photos capture the scope of the O.C. oil spill

Allen J. Schaben, Times Wire Services
·1 min read
Huntington Beach, CA - October 03: Detail of oil flowing through the Talbert Channel, gathering on an absorption boom that helps stop the flow into the ecologically sensitive Talbert Marsh as a major oil spill washes ashore at Huntington State Beach in Huntington Beach Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Crews raced Sunday morning to contain the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast that left crude spoiling beaches, killing fish and birds and threatening local wetlands. The oil slick is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak, pouring 126,000 gallons into the coastal waters and seeping into the Talbert Marsh as lifeguards deployed floating barriers known as booms to try to stop further incursion, said Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach city spokesperson. At sunrise Sunday, oil was on the sand in some parts of Huntington Beach with slicks visible in the ocean as well. &quot;We classify this as a major spill, and it is a high priority to us to mitigate any environmental concerns,&quot; Carey said. &quot;It&#39;s all hands on deck.&quot; (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A view of the oil flowing through the Talbert channel in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The full scope of the weekend oil spill in Orange County remains unclear. But the leak of at least 126,000 gallons of crude oil is one of the largest in recent years in California. However, the size is still far less than several other catastrophic spills in the state and elsewhere. Aerial photos capture the magnitude of the damage caused by the spill.

An aerial view of people gathered near the edge of a blue-green body of water surrounded by sand
Crews clean up oil in a pool tainted by the spill in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
An aerial photo of white barriers keeping out spilled oil from wetlands
Booms have been set up to keep the spill from spreading further in Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
An aerial view of booms placed to help stop the oil from spreading further
Booms help curtail the spread of the oil spill in Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Waves break along a sandy stretch with a dark brown patch on the right
A sand berm and booms help corral the oil, right, that flowed in due to high tide in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Aerial view of a line of booms stretches across water, with two boats at end, near shoreline
Workers in boats try to clean up Talbert Marsh on Oct. 3, 2021. (David McNew / AFP/Getty Images)
Darkened body of water flows between two parallel rows of rocks
The oil spill was visible on shore and in the water in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
An aerial picture of sand berms and heavy equipment near swirling waves and a rocky barrier
Heavy machinery and sand berms are among the tools used to keep the spill from spreading. (David McNew / AFP/Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

