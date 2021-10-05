Photos: Aerial photos capture the scope of the O.C. oil spill

A view of the oil flowing through the Talbert channel in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The full scope of the weekend oil spill in Orange County remains unclear. But the leak of at least 126,000 gallons of crude oil is one of the largest in recent years in California. However, the size is still far less than several other catastrophic spills in the state and elsewhere. Aerial photos capture the magnitude of the damage caused by the spill.

Crews clean up oil in a pool tainted by the spill in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Booms have been set up to keep the spill from spreading further in Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Booms help curtail the spread of the oil spill in Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A sand berm and booms help corral the oil, right, that flowed in due to high tide in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Workers in boats try to clean up Talbert Marsh on Oct. 3, 2021. (David McNew / AFP/Getty Images)

The oil spill was visible on shore and in the water in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Heavy machinery and sand berms are among the tools used to keep the spill from spreading. (David McNew / AFP/Getty Images)

