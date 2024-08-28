Photos: 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

Scottie Scheffler laughs with Justin Thomas as they walk to the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Standings have made their way to Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where a $25 million paycheck awaits the champion — the total purse is $100 million.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds the top spot in the FEC Standings and will start the event at 10 under, two shots ahead of Xander Schauffele. Rounding out the top five, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Hideki Matsuyama will start at 7 under, BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley will start at 6 under and Ludvig Aberg will start at 5 under.

Check out dozens of the best photos from the Tour Championship below.

Gallery

2024 Tour Championship

