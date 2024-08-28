Photos: 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Standings have made their way to Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where a $25 million paycheck awaits the champion — the total purse is $100 million.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds the top spot in the FEC Standings and will start the event at 10 under, two shots ahead of Xander Schauffele. Rounding out the top five, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Hideki Matsuyama will start at 7 under, BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley will start at 6 under and Ludvig Aberg will start at 5 under.
Check out dozens of the best photos from the Tour Championship below.
