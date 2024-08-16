Advertisement

Photos: 2024 PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs

mma junkie staff
Rob Wilkinson vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Rob Wilkinson vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Check out these photos from the official and ceremonial weigh-ins along with fighter faceoffs for 2024 PFL Playoffs 2, ahead of the event taking place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. (Photos by Cooper Neill, PFL MMA)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Impa Kasanganay - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Josh Silveira - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Rob Wilkinson vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Rob Wilkinson - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Dovlet Yagshimuradov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Michael Dufort - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Gadzhi Rabadanov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Michael Dufort - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Brent Primus vs. Clay Collard - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Brent Primus - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Clay Collard - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Brian Stapleton vs. Biaggio Ali Walsh - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Biaggio Ali Walsh - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Brian Stapleton - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Lazaro Dayron vs. Danny Sabatello - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Danny Sabatello - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Lazaro Dayron - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Mads Burnell vs. Elvin Espinoza - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Elvin Espinoza - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Mads Burnell - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Chris Brown vs. Thad Jean - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Thad Jean - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Chris Brown - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Braydon Akeo vs. Jordan Oliver - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Jordan Oliver - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Braydon Akeo - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Marilia Morais vs. Michelle Montague - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Michelle Montague - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Marilia Morais - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Rob Wilkinson - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Brian Stapleton - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Impa Kasanganay - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Michelle Montague - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Braydon Akeo - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Marilia Morais - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Brent Primus - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Chris Brown - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Josh Silveira - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Elvin Espinoza - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Michael Dufort - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Danny Sabatello - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Clay Collard - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Lazaro Dayron - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Thad Jean - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Antonio Carlos Junior - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Biaggio Ali Walsh - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Mads Burnell -2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Dovlet Yagshimuradov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Gadzhi Rabadanov - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

Jordan Oliver - 2024 PFL 8: Hollywood Playoffs Morning Weigh-Ins

