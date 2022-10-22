PHOTOS: 1939 opening of West Lancaster Avenue bridge over Fort Worth’s Trinity River

Matt Leclercq
·1 min read

The West Lancaster Avenue bridge opened on June 14, 1939, though it took a couple more years before construction crews blasted through the bluffs on the east side of Trinity River to actually connect the new road with Summit Avenue.

As the Star-Telegram history columnist Carol Roark has written, the new bridge featured “handsome railings and terra cotta panels depicting the face and horns of Texas Longhorn cattle.” Before the new bridge, people had to use the West 7th Street bridge to get west of the river.

Here are Star-Telegram photos of the West Lancaster Avenue bridge under construction, the grand opening and the subsequent linking with Summit Avenue at the top of the bluff in 1942.

Oct. 10, 1938: Airview of construction of Lancaster Avenue bridge and overpass
Oct. 10, 1938: Airview of construction of Lancaster Avenue bridge and overpass
Oct. 10, 1938: Aerial view of construction of W. Lancaster Ave. bridge, looking east toward downtown. Montgomery Ward, Casa Manana-Frontier Centennial buildings and construction of Farrington Field in lower right.
Oct. 10, 1938: Aerial view of construction of W. Lancaster Ave. bridge, looking east toward downtown. Montgomery Ward, Casa Manana-Frontier Centennial buildings and construction of Farrington Field in lower right.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster Avenue bridge formal opening. A parade of officials who made the first public crossing of the bridge with a police escort, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster Avenue bridge formal opening. A parade of officials who made the first public crossing of the bridge with a police escort, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster Avenue bridge formal opening. A parade of officials who made the first public crossing of the bridge with a police escort, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster Avenue bridge formal opening. A parade of officials who made the first public crossing of the bridge with a police escort, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster overpass and bridge dedication ceremonies.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster overpass and bridge dedication ceremonies.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster Avenue bridge opening attendees J. A. Elliott, division engineer for US Bureau of Public Roads, and T.C. Jones, chairman of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce highway committee.
June 14, 1939: West Lancaster Avenue bridge opening attendees J. A. Elliott, division engineer for US Bureau of Public Roads, and T.C. Jones, chairman of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce highway committee.
Nov. 7, 1941: West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth, where a new link between Penn Street bluff and the Trinity River Bridge will be constructed. In the distance many trees can be seen along with a few houses. The construction will be completed by the Dallas, Texas, contracting firm of Ben Sira and Company.
Nov. 7, 1941: West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth, where a new link between Penn Street bluff and the Trinity River Bridge will be constructed. In the distance many trees can be seen along with a few houses. The construction will be completed by the Dallas, Texas, contracting firm of Ben Sira and Company.
Nov. 12, 1941: Construction work began in Fort Worth on the $134,000 cut and fill to link the east end of Trinity River Bridge with West Lancaster Avenue at Summit Avenue. The view, west from the bluff above the bridge, shows 12-foot graders at work.
Nov. 12, 1941: Construction work began in Fort Worth on the $134,000 cut and fill to link the east end of Trinity River Bridge with West Lancaster Avenue at Summit Avenue. The view, west from the bluff above the bridge, shows 12-foot graders at work.
Dec. 3, 1941: A large power shovel digging out rock and loading it in trucks after workmen blasted dynamite at the West Lancaster Avenue bluff for a cut and fill project that will connect Trinity River Bridge with Summit Avenue. Standing around the power shovel are a few construction workers and some parked cars.
Dec. 3, 1941: A large power shovel digging out rock and loading it in trucks after workmen blasted dynamite at the West Lancaster Avenue bluff for a cut and fill project that will connect Trinity River Bridge with Summit Avenue. Standing around the power shovel are a few construction workers and some parked cars.
July 23, 1942: Fort Worth City Council has authorized the installation of traffic signals at the Summit Avenue intersection of this nearly completed link of West Lancaster Avenue. The new bridge across Clear Fork of the Trinity River is shown in the background.
July 23, 1942: Fort Worth City Council has authorized the installation of traffic signals at the Summit Avenue intersection of this nearly completed link of West Lancaster Avenue. The new bridge across Clear Fork of the Trinity River is shown in the background.
Dec. 23, 1942: A dedication ceremony to celebrate new “Gateway to West Texas,” the connection between West Lancaster Avenue and the new bridge across Clear Fork of the Trinity River, which was opened for traffic. A crowd of people are standing at the far right of the road and a few people are standing at the left. At the right, one man is standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone.
Dec. 23, 1942: A dedication ceremony to celebrate new “Gateway to West Texas,” the connection between West Lancaster Avenue and the new bridge across Clear Fork of the Trinity River, which was opened for traffic. A crowd of people are standing at the far right of the road and a few people are standing at the left. At the right, one man is standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone.
Oct. 31, 1950: Aerial shot of Fort Worth’s West Lancaster and Summit traffic.
Oct. 31, 1950: Aerial shot of Fort Worth’s West Lancaster and Summit traffic.

MORE: Check out other historic photo galleries from the Star-Telegram archives here, including these:

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not