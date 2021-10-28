Survivors-Asif Ali-©Richard Booth (1)

A3783-CKD-Jay Andrews32770 (1)

A3783-CKD-Maddy_Warren-0062v3

Photography exhibition highlights lives of people with Chronic Kidney Disease

Quanta sponsors private viewing of Survivors: Life Unfiltered to raise awareness of chronic kidney disease

ALCESTER, England, 28 October 2021: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”, a medical technology company committed to making kidney care more accessible with its SC+ haemodialysis system), is proud to sponsor a new photography exhibition Survivors: Life Unfiltered, running from 26 October to 7 November 2021, at the OXO Gallery in London.

This exhibition was created by award winning photographer Richard Booth and the Company’s patient advocate, Maddy Warren, to raise public awareness about the critical importance of kidney health and to shine a light on the real lives and experiences of those who live with kidney disease, dialysis or a transplant. The exhibition tells the stories of people from all walks of life around the UK, using diptych images to show both sides of what it’s like to exist day to day with a life-limiting, hidden condition. The inspiring stories cover topics as diverse as facing mortality, mental health, body image, gratitude, survivor’s guilt, silver linings and reconciling with a ‘new normal’.



Quanta recently published a UK Dialysis Patient Experience Survey which highlighted the wide variance in care experienced by UK dialysis patients, as well as challenges faced in accessing self-care and home haemodialysis. Quanta is dedicated to empowering better experiences for dialysis patients and enabling access to the highest-quality shared and self-care therapies, by putting people, including those featured in this exhibition, at the heart of our approach. The full survey can be viewed here.

Quanta CEO, John E. Milad, comments: “Quanta is committed to making kidney care more accessible to every patient. Powerful events and exhibitions such as Survivors: Life Unfiltered are instrumental in growing awareness and improving the lives of people living with this life-limiting condition. We are honoured to play a role in this important initiative”.

Event organiser, Quanta Patient Advocate, and ‘Queen of Dialysis’, Maddy Warren adds: “We encourage everyone to visit the exhibition, showcasing Richard Booth’s beautiful photography alongside emotive personal stories, which is running until 7 November. Thanks to event sponsor Quanta and co-sponsors Kidney Care UK and Kidney Research UK, who made this insightful and thought-provoking exhibition possible.”

To find out more about Survivors: Life Unfiltered, please click here.

Images from the private launch event are available upon request.

About Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is often known as a silent killer and commonly shows no symptoms until a very late, critical stage. More people now die of it than of several types of cancer and once diagnosed they undergo treatment for life, and there is no cure. It affects around 3 million people in the UK, more than the number currently living with cancer, and the BAME community is disproportionately affected. It became rapidly apparent at the start of the pandemic that many people in intensive care with Covid-19 also developed Acute Kidney Injury requiring life sustaining dialysis.

About Haemodialysis

Haemodialysis is a life sustaining treatment for patients with kidney failure to help normalise blood chemistry and remove waste products and excess fluids.

About Quanta and SC+

Quanta Dialysis Technologies is reinventing kidney care to be more accessible to every patient in every setting with its SC+ haemodialysis system. With performance comparable to larger, traditional machines, SC+ is a modular and powerful solution that provides the clinical versatility needed to deliver dialysis care across multiple settings. As a portable system with an intuitive simple user interface, SC+ is designed to be operated by a broad range of users to bring dialysis directly to patients.

SC+ is commercially available in the United Kingdom for home and hospital use and in the United States is FDA-cleared (K210661) for use in chronic and acute care settings.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com

About Kidney Care UK

Kidney Care UK are the UK’s leading kidney patient support charity, providing practical, financial and emotional support for kidney patients and their families, and campaigning to improve care services nationally. They help to improve the quality of life for everybody affected by kidney disease.

For more information, please visit https://www.kidneycareuk.org/

About Kidney Research UK

Kidney Research UK is the leading kidney research charity in the UK and nothing is going to stop us in our urgent mission to end kidney disease. We’re here to be heard, to make a difference, to change the future. This is a disease that ruins and destroys lives. It must be stopped. Our vision is the day when everyone lives free from kidney disease.

For more information, please visit https://kidneyresearchuk.org/

