Photographs capture Queen Elizabeth II’s historic visit to Sacramento in 1983

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the British throne, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The news of the 96-year-old’s death gripped the British Isles and the world, but also resonated in the capital region nearly 40 years after Her Majesty’s visit to Sacramento.

These are some of the photographs and pages that captured the moment Elizabeth captivated the capital region.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks at a luncheon gathering at the state Capitol as Gov. George Deukmejian and Prince Phillip listen on March 4, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth greets members of the California Legislature in the Assembly Chambers of the state Capitol on March 4, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth is greeted by California Gov. George Deukmejian outside the State Capitol on Friday, February 4, 1983 in Sacramento.

Queen Elizabeth meets Speaker Willie Brown in the California state Assembly on March 4, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip arrive at Sacramento Metropolitan Airport on Air Force II on March 4, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II returns to her limosine after visiting Sutter’s Fort in Sacramento on March 4, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave to the crowd from the state Capitol in Sacramento during their visit in March 1983.

The front page of The Sacramento Bee on March 4, 1983, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the capital.

The front page of The Sacramento Bee on March 5, 1983, chronicling Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the capital.