Photographer Hugo Comte Launches Limited Capsule, Dear Nikita

Hugo Comte, the photographer known for his work with Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and more, has teamed up with designer Lois Saunders to drop a limited-edition apparel capsule dubbed Dear Nikita. Along with the release, the creative is jumping into web3, launching his very own cryptocurrency $NIKITA.

Furthering his successful career in image-making, Comte contacted Saunders to create a collection of knitwear. Highlighting his signature vibrant aesthetic, the range features artsy motifs on knit dresses, halter neck tops, trousers and more. Each item takes inspiration from "NIKITA," an imaginary muse who Comte and Saunders pictured to be the ultimate sexy, powerful and strong woman.

To accompany his fashion range, Comte also joined forces with social token platform P00LS. His propriety cryptocurrency $NIKITA serves as a base to create a close-knit community for his fans. Those who own $NIKITA will be able to access Comte's new "digital gallery," an exclusive space that lives in web3.

Peep the campaign visuals above. Hugo Comte and Lois Saunders' capsule is now available on Dear Nikita's website with prices ranging from $25 to $290 USD.