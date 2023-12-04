Photographer Grant Legan Launches Underwear Brand

Men’s underwear is a potentially lucrative business and photographer Grant Legan wants a piece of the action.

Legan, who has shot for brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Apple, The Four Seasons, Michael Kors and others over the course of his career, began developing the idea for a foundational brief around two years ago. The result is Creo, which he is billing as a luxury intimates brand.

The product, which is available in white or black, is made from a micro-modal, a natural fiber that is biodegradable and uses fewer resources to create. More than 95 percent of the water and solvents used in the production are either recycled or reused.

The design is intended to be flattering and put the focus on the body rather than any visible branding. The briefs are breathable and washable.

As the company’s website explains: “At Creo, we are stepping into sexy. We first begin through reimagining the classic brief for a boxier build and introducing sensual materials that feel as flattering as they look.”

Although the brief is primarily targeted to men, it is considered unisex. “Traditional men’s underwear has long since been focused exclusively on utility, reserving sex appeal and quality materials for women’s pieces only,” the website said. “And yet, some women find themselves more comfortable in men’s briefs. Creo erases the line to allow the best of both worlds, a fluid and sexy collection without the constraints of gender.”

The line is manufactured in Mexico City, a nod to Legan’s heritage.

The collection retails for $45 to $80 and is sold on the brand’s direct-to-consumer site. Going forward, the plan is to expand into other, more elevated materials such as silk and lace, which will sell in the low $100 range, and target boutiques and design-focused businesses such as Soho House and Equinox for pop-ups and short-term residencies.

