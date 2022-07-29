Photographer documented her divorce on TikTok. Then she was killed in murder-suicide

Vandana Ravikumar
·4 min read
@geminigirl_099 on TikTok

A photographer who documented her journey of healing from her divorce on TikTok was killed by her ex-husband in a murder-suicide, according to local reports.

Sania Khan, 29, was found dead at her home in Chicago on July 18, Fox 5 reported. Her ex-husband, 36-year-old Raheel Ahmad, traveled to Chicago from his home in Georgia to “salvage the marriage,” the outlet reported.

There, he killed Khan and then turned the gun on himself, Chicago police said, according to Fox 5.

Khan was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ahmad was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the Chicago Police Department told McClatchy News.

Khan’s death was ruled a homicide by coroners, and Ahmad’s death was ruled a suicide, NBC News reported.

Police were asked to check in on Ahmad in Chicago after his family members reported him missing in Atlanta. Police in Georgia told Chicago police that the couple was “going through a divorce” at the time of Ahmad’s disappearance, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In her TikTok videos, Khan discussed the immense pressure she felt as a South Asian woman going through a divorce. She urged her followers to stand up for themselves and to pay attention to “red flags.” She talked about her journey to feel empowered after her divorce, even though other people in the South Asian community did not support her decision, according to several of her videos.

“To my South Asian queens, a reminder that you don’t have to settle in marriage or love,” Khan said in one of her videos under the username @geminigirl_099. “The person you marry is the person you sleep next to every single night. Please don’t take that lightly. Sleeping next to you is a honor. Is that man truly deserving of you or does he just look good on paper?”

In another video, Khan said that going through a divorce as a South Asian woman “feels like you failed at life sometimes.”

‘Not everything is roses and rainbows’

Khan and her ex-husband, both of Pakistani descent, met online and had been together for about five years before marriage, Khan’s friend Mehru Sheikh told the Chicago Tribune.

Sheikh, who was Khan’s maid of honor, said Khan was initially wary of posting about her divorce on social media because she knew she would receive backlash. However, she later changed her mind.

“We as a society are willing to sacrifice women time and time again just to uphold some culture norms, and she was not about it,” Sheikh told the Tribune. “After careful consideration going back and forth, she finally decided that she owed it to herself and other women of color to speak out because she felt like it was a personal responsibility for her to speak out and let other women who are in the same situation know that this is something that happens. Not everything is roses and rainbows.”

Her posts often reflected her high hopes for life after her divorce. She was planning to move back to her hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee,, the Sun-Times reported.

Khan’s friend Gabriella Bordó, who traveled to Chicago on the day of Khan’s murder to help her pack up her things, told the Chattanooga Free Press.

Bordó also told Time that she frequently discussed the issues in Khan’s marriage with her.

“[Khan] was encouraged to stay, pleaded with to stay, by her family and ex-husband’s family,” Bordó told Time. “I didn’t see someone as spirited as her being so manipulated or controlled by someone, but she was.”

‘A community wide issue’

The news of Khan’s death sparked conversations among South Asians in America about misogyny and the pressureSouth Asian women face to preserve a marriage at all costs, according to Time and NBC News.

“In South Asian communities, there’s this concept of saving face and preserving family honor — not bringing shame to the family. Those things are prioritized over an individual’s safety,” Neha Gill, executive director of Apna Ghar, a Chicago-based human rights organization that focuses on gender-based violence, told the outlet.

“This is a community wide issue and the community definitely needs to be reflecting and looking at it in that way and not just saying: ‘Oh, that poor girl, or her family didn’t do this,’” Gill said.

After her death, friends of Khan’s started a scholarship in her honor, Insider reported. The money will be awarded to female students of Khan’s high school who plan to pursue a fine arts degree from a Tennessee university.

Toddler goes viral in ‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok videos. Moms are scared of who’s watching

Security guard brought to tears at Kendrick Lamar show. Here’s how the rapper reacted

‘They shot my daddy.’ Girl sees dad shot in head during gun sale in Alabama, cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Tigers could be perfect match to meet Blue Jays’ pitching needs

    Detroit has several arms available, both starters and relievers, who could help solve Toronto's pitching conundrum ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Windsor high school adopts new team name over racist roots of 'Rebels'

    Riverside Secondary School (RSS) has chosen the Stingers as its new team name after abandoning the Rebels' name and logo earlier this year over its links to white supremacy and anti-Black racism. The east end Windsor high school announced the new name in a video posted to YouTube earlier this month in what the principal is describing as a soft launch. "I think that we made the right decision. We're doing what we feel is right for our students and for our staff and community," principal Dina Sali

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Senators, Mathieu Joseph agree to terms on four-year contract extension

    The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Mathieu Joseph on a four-year contract extension worth US$11.8 million on Thursday. Ottawa acquired Joseph through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Nick Paul in March. The 25-year-old recorded four goals and eight assists in 11 games with the Senators. He established career highs of 18 assists and 30 points in 69 total games played last season. Joseph, of Laval, Que., was drafted 99th overall in the fourth round of

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Commonwealth Games launching new chapter for Canadian field hockey

    It's a transition period for Canadian field hockey. After years of a similar group leading the way, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will showcase a new chapter as younger athletes take the reins. Canada's women had a busy summer, playing at their first FIH World Cup in 28 years, while the men, who haven't played a competitive match since January, spent an extended period together preparing for the tournament. Both teams are in pool play with India and England, ranked in the top 10 on both

  • Canadiens' Paul Byron assists in plane crash rescue

    Paul Byron had to pause his fishing trip to help rescue a pilot.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.