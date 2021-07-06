Photogrammetry Software Market Size to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Photogrammetry Software Market information by Type, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 713.1 Million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.1%

Dominant Key Players on Photogrammetry Software Market Covered Are:

Pix4D (US)

Autodesk (US)

RealityCapture (Slovakia)

Acute3D (France)

PhotoModeler (Canada)

Teledyne Photometrics (US)

PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG (Switzerland)

Realsense (US)

Skyline Software Systems (US)

3Dflow SRL (Italy)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Agisoft (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Photogrammetry Software Market Drivers

Building & Construction Sector to Boost Photogrammetry Software Sales

The increased popularity of online 3D printing has resulted in an increase in demand for photogrammetry software. The software is mainly used to create a working 3D model using 3D printing technology. In addition, photogrammetry software is rapidly being used in museums and cultural heritage buildings, games and films, and traffic management, among other areas. Furthermore, photogrammetry software is widely employed in the building and construction industries and is predicted to rise at a significant CAGR throughout the projection period.

Increasing Affordability of Aerial Drones

Photogrammetry has been utilized since the 1940s. However, due to technological developments, the software and platforms have been enhanced. Photogrammetry software is increasingly being utilized in conjunction with drone imagery, which serves as a useful tool during the documentation of the accident sites and for further analysis. Using photogrammetry instead of laser scanning equipment or hiring a helicopter proved to be incredibly cost-effective. As a result, the increasing availability of low-cost drones is expected to fuel the rise of photogrammetry solutions.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global photogrammetry software market has been segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type, the worldwide photogrammetry software market has been divided into aerial photogrammetry, terrestrial photogrammetry, satellite photogrammetry, and macro photogrammetry.

On the basis of application, the worldwide photogrammetry software market has been divided into engineering, land surveying and real estate, film and entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Market with the Greatest Share

North America has the greatest share of the photogrammetry software market since vendors in this area engage heavily in R&D, which has resulted in technological breakthroughs in land surveying and other geospatial activities such as geo-capturing, geo-modeling, geo-imaging, and geo-referencing. Due to its high digitalization rate and widespread usage of photogrammetry software for applications such as topographic mapping, architecture, and engineering, the United States leads the market in North America.

Europe to Follow North America

Rising infrastructure development and urbanization are driving the rise of photogrammetry software in Europe. The increased pace of construction activities has increased demand for photogrammetry software in nations such as Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Norway, and others. Furthermore, Europe's increased emphasis on technology developments is fueling the expansion of photogrammetry software. On the other side, many European countries are currently being badly impacted by the COVID-19 problem, which has resulted in a drop in economic activities.

Photogrammetry Software Market Competitive Landscape

The rising applications of photogrammetry software have boosted market competition among suppliers. Major businesses have chosen partnerships and new product development as their primary organic growth strategy in order to strengthen their market positions. For example, in Jan 2021, Virtual Surveyor introduced Virtual Surveyor Version 8.2. Virtual Surveyor Version 8.2 enables users to precisely calculate stockpile volumes in drone imagery with a few mouse clicks and then generate a professional PDF report showing material tonnage and value.

In September 2020, Pix4D announced the commercial release of Pix4Dmatic, next-generation software solving modern-day professional difficulties. Pix4Dmatic was developed to meet changing demand as professionals map larger and larger areas throughout the world. Drones are currently surveying projects that would have previously been mapped by aircraft. These expert projects are not only made possible but also made easier due to Pix4Dmatic.

Moreover, in December 2018, Autodesk, Inc. bought PlanGrid, a renowned provider of construction productivity tools. Autodesk and PlanGrid have collaborated to create complimentary construction software known as Autodesk's BIM 360, which serves as a platform to link stakeholders, data, and workflows on construction projects while facilitating informed decision-making across the project lifecycle. PlanGrid software provides real-time access to project plans, punch lists, project tasks, progress images, daily field reports, submittals, and more for general contractors, subcontractors, and owners in the commercial, heavy civil, and other industries.

