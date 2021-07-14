Photocatalysts: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope The photocatalyst market scope covers all commercially-available battery types that are actively being used. The photocatalyst market report covers all the end use segments in which photocatalyst find application.

The photocatalyst industry is also thoroughly analyzed at the regional level.



Market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue (USD Million) considering 2020 as base year and the market forecast is given for 2021-2026.The regional market size is also covered.



The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving market estimations.



In terms of material type, the photocatalyst market is segmented into -

- Titanium dioxide.

- Tungsten trioxide-based.

- Others.



In terms of end use, the photocatalyst market is segmented into -

- Construction.

- Consumer products.

- Others.



In terms of geography, the photocatalyst market is segmented into -

- North America.

- Europe.

- Asia-Pacific.

- Rest of the World.



Report Includes

- 36 tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for photocatalysts

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Discussion on milestones in the history of photocatalysts and recent events, and coverage of latest technological developments in the industry

- Information on summary of patents awarded, relevant R&D activities of the photocatalysts industry and assessment of regulations and norms concerning the photocatalyst market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries, JSR Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and Saint-Gobain



Summary

The global market for photocatalyst-based products is expected to increase from REDACTED in 2020 to REDACTED in 2026 growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.Increased use in the construction and consumer product sectors and in general improvement of global economic conditions are the main drivers for this expansion, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the period between 2020-2026.



Since 2018, a marked increase in product demand has been partially offset by a significant reduction in the unit prices of raw materials, resulting in lower revenues. With the COVID-19 outbreak, subdued demand from the construction sector has reduced

demand for photocatalysts in 2021, which is expected to recover by the end of 2022.



Photocatalysts are a category of catalysts that use photons to activate chemical reactions.Superior oxidizing properties and super-hydrophilicity characterize these products.



Since the late 1960s, these unique properties have been used in various commercial products.



Although anatase titanium dioxide is the most common material used to produce photocatalysts, other compounds are available (or are under development) to achieve higher photocatalytic efficiency.Photocatalysts have current and potential use across seven main industry sectors: automotive, construction, consumer products, energy, environmental, mechanical/chemical and medical/dental.



This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of photocatalyst materials, types of photocatalysts, production technologies and applications. It details current and emerging applications for these materials.



The construction sector is projected to generate nearly REDACTED in 2020, accounting for REDACTED of the total end use. Sales of photocatalyst-based products in this sector are primarily the result of using glass coatings and additives in building materials.



The consumer product sector represents another sizeable share of the market (REDACTED of the total) with a total estimated 2020 market of REDACTED. The remaining sectors represent a much smaller combined market share of REDACTED.

