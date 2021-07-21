A new photo of Prince George has been shared for his birthday – and it's adorable

Guys, we can hardly believe it but tomorrow (22 July), Prince George, the eldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, will turn eight! Seriously, where does the time go? We can still remember him being the teeniest, tiny little blanket-wrapped bundle of joy, as his parents proudly posed with him on the steps - as is royal tradition - outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital.

As is also a royal tradition, a new photograph of the future king has been shared by his parents on Instagram and unsurprisingly, it's another cracker. The image taken by his mother, Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge (a keen photographer) shows the Prince grinning at the camera, while wearing a blue and orange striped polo top. He also appears to be sat on top of a Land Rover Defender.

The previously unseen image was accompanied by a caption that reads: "Turning eight(!) tomorrow 🎂 / 📸 by The Duchess." We can't get over what a happy chap he is!

This year is an especially significant birthday for the young royal – as it's the age that his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all started at boarding school. Many royal commentators are now speculating as to whether or not George will be following in their footsteps and leaving his current school, St Thomas's in Battersea, and heading off to a boarding school too.

Currently, as to whether or not this is something the Cambridges will decide to continue on with, the jury's still out.

For last year's birthday, William and Kate also marked the occasion by sharing a photo of a very cheeky-looking George. In the snap, again taken by his mother, he's wearing a khaki polo top and leaning against what looks to be wooden panelling:

Unsurprisingly, the comments were flooded with outpourings of love for George and his family. "Happy Birthday to our first little Prince who stole our hearts and is not so little anymore! I can’t believe he’s 7 already ❤️😭" one person wrote.

Another added, "Lovely! Looks more like his dad every year! 💙 Happy birthday Prince George!" while a third said, "Happy Birthday Prince George! How fast has he grown, I still remember waiting for his birth and watching his parents bring him out for us all to see 😭❤️"

Here's wishing Prince George a huge Happy Birthday on his very special day!

