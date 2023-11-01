Photo of police tearing down posters of Israeli child hostages sparks anger

Protesters in London on Saturday with posters of some of the estimated 230 people being held hostage by Hamas (AFP via Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police has defended pulling down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas as a row erupted.

Two officers were photographed stripping flyers of those taken hostage during the October 7 assault on Israel from shutters outside Cullimore Chemist, Edgware.

Police had received two calls from residents concerned about tensions in the north London area, which has a significant Jewish community.

It is understood posters had been put up in retaliation for comments a man once associated with the business made on social media regarding the Israeli-Hamas war.

He allegedly retweeted posts on X, formerly Twitter, branding Israelis and the Israel Defence Forces as “filthy animals” and calling for the country’s enemies Iran and Hezbollah to get involved.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism told MailOnline: “The very same day that central London again became a no-go zone for Jews, how is it that the Met Police thinks tearing down posters of abducted children while allowing people to call for ‘Jihad’ and ‘Intifada’ is the right approach to easing communal tensions?”

Instead of arresting the mob chanting antisemitic slogans today the @metpoliceuk are removing hostage posters from a place in Edgware. WTF is going on in this country @CST_UK @antisemitism @mishtal @BoardofDeputies pic.twitter.com/7n4EvhR44P — (((kathyschindler))) (@schinds21) October 28, 2023

“This is not the first time in this period that the police have gone after images of children taken captive by Hamas while turning a blind eye to extremists with barely disguised sympathy for terrorism.

Story continues

“It is hard not to see a double standard at play here.”

Board of Deputies communications officer Adam Ma’anit, whose cousin is among those missing, said he feels a “wave of despair” whenever he sees people tearing down the posters.

He told the Independent: “We want to remind people that children, elderly, disabled, even babies are being held hostage by Hamas.

“Those who tear the posters down, are silencing one of the only ways we’ve been able to keep their plight fresh in the minds of people.

“They are silencing our suffering and pain. For the police to be party to that is deeply distressing.”

Scotland Yard said: “We recognise why people are concerned about this photo and want an explanation.

“The posters were put up late on Saturday night. We received at least two calls about it from local residents.

“They believed the posters were put on these specific shutters as a retaliation for comments about the conflict between Israel and Hamas that were made on social media by a person associated with the business.

“It appears print outs of those comments may also have been put up next to the posters.

“Both people who reported the posters to us were concerned that it would escalate an already tense situation. Officers went to the shop and acting in good faith they removed the posters in an effort to prevent any such escalation.

“The removal of these posters elsewhere in London has caused anger and upset in recent weeks. We know a photo of our officers doing the same will cause further concern, particularly for anyone not aware of the full facts reported to us at the time.”

The spokesman added: “We have no wish to limit the rights of anyone to protest or to raise awareness of the plight of those kidnapped and the terrible impact on their families.

“But we do have a responsibility to take reasonable steps to stop issues escalating and to avoid any further increase in community tension. On this occasion, that is what officers were trying to do.

“We’re in contact with local partners, community representatives and those directly involved in this incident. Officers are listening to and reflecting on any concerns raised with us.

“We are also assessing the content of the comments made on social media to identify any potential offences.”