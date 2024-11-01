Photo – Netherlands EURO 2024 Star Celebrates Inter Milan 3-0 Serie A Win Vs Empoli: ‘Important Response & Clean Sheet’

Inter Milan got back to winning ways in Serie A against Empoli on Wednesday.

It was vital for the Nerazzurri to respond to their 4-4 draw against Juventus with three points.

And that is exactly what happened at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Tuscany.

It was not a straightforward match by any means. Even after Empoli went down to ten men they defended resolutely in the first half.

But a brace from Davide Frattesi unlocked the match. And Inter captain Lautaro Martinez sealed the victory by scoring his 134th foal for the Nerazzurri, making him the highest-scoring non-Italian.

And at the other end, Yann Sommer kept his first clean sheet in the league in several weeks.

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij took to Instagram to celebrate the 3-0 Serie A win over Empoli.