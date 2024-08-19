Photo – Italy EURO 2024 Star Shares Snapshots From Inter Milan 2-2 Serie A Thriller Vs Genoa

Inter Milan drew 2-2 with Genoa in their first match of the Serie A campaign.

The Grifone opened the scoring in the first half. However, it didn’t take long for striker Marcus Thuram to equalize for the Nerazzurri.

Then it was Thuram who popped up once again late in the second half to put Inter ahead.

However, the Nerazzurri could not hang onto the advantage. Referee Ermanno Feliciani awarded Genoa a penalty in stoppage time for a Yann Bisseck handball in the box.

Former AC Milan and Crotone midfielder Junior Messias slotted the rebound home after Yann Sommer had saved his penalty.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni took to Instagram with snapshots from the clash.