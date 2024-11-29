Photo – Inter Milan Wish Legendary Former Nerazzurri & Italy Striker A Happy 69th Birthday

Legendary former Inter Milan striker Alessandro Altobelli turned 69 yesterday.

The former Italian international made a total of 466 appearances for Inter. He scored 209 goals for the club.

Altobelli helped Inter to win the Serie A title in the 1979-80 season. He also won the Coppa Italia on two occasions with the club.

Meanwhile, Altobelli also made 61 appearances and scored 25 goals for Italy. He won the World Cup with the Azzurri in 1982.

Inter took to Instagram to wish Altobelli a happy 69th birthday.