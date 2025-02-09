Photo – Inter Milan Wish Hakan Calhanoglu A Happy 31st Birthday

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu turned 31 yesterday.

The Turkish international has been an Inter player since the summer of 2021. He joined from AC Milan, making the jump across the cross-city divide on a free transfer.

Calhanoglu has made a total of 158 appearances for the Nerazzurri. He has scored 33 goals for the club.

Since joining, Calhanoglu has won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia twice, and the Supercoppa Italiana three times with Inter. He also started in the 2023 Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Calhanoglu has made a total of 95 appearances for Turkey, whom he captains.

Inter Milan took to Instagram to wish Hakan Calhanoglu a happy 31st birthday.