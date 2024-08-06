Photo – Inter Milan Stars Working Hard In 2024-25 Preseason Training

Inter Milan are now just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Nerazzurri will face off against Genoa in their first match of the Serie A campaign.

And now virtually the entire squad is in training. All of the internationals have returned from their post-EURO 2024 and Copa America vacations, except for captain Lautaro Martinez.

The squad are now working hard to get their physical condition up to its best. The squad is also regaining their tactical chemistry for the long season ahead.

Inter took to Instagram with snapshots of the Nerazzurri squad in training.