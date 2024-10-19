Photo – Inter Milan Stars Training Ahead Of Serie A Showdown Vs Roma: ‘Keep Pushing’

Inter Milan return to Serie A action against Roma this weekend.

The players are all back in training after many being away with their national teams.

It is only a couple of days before the Nerazzurri are officially back in action.

Therefore, Inter’s squad are working in hard in training to prepare for the clash with Roma. The Nerazzurri travel to the capital to face the Giallorossi tomorrow

Inter took to Instagram with training snapshots ahead of the match.