Photo – Inter Milan Stars Training Ahead Of Serie A Return Vs Monza

Inter Milan will return to Serie A action after the international break against Monza.

That match comes next Sunday.

Last season, the Nerazzurri beat the Brianzoli both home and away. But in the previous campaign, they had failed to beat their Lombard rivals in either fixture.

Therefore, Inter will hardly be underestimating what their opposition are capable of.

Inter’s squad are working hard in training so they can be at their best for the match.

Inter took to Instagram with snapshots of the squad training ahead of next weekend’s match.