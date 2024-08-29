Photo – Inter Milan Stars Train Ahead Of Serie A Showdown Vs Atalanta

Inter Milan take on Atalanta on Friday in their third match of the Serie A season.

The Nerazzurri have drawn away to Genoa and beaten Lecce at home so far this season.

And things certainly will not be getting any easier. Atalanta are certainly one of the most formidable fixtures on paper.

But Inter will be prepared for last season’s Europa League winners. They are working hard in training so they can be at their best mentally, physically, and tactically.

Inter took to Instagram with snapshots of the squad in training ahead of the clash.