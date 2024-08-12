Photo – Inter Milan Stars In Action During Preseason Friendly Clash Vs Chelsea

Inter Milan have now played their final friendly match of preseason, against Chelsea.

The Nerazzurri travelled to London to face the Premier League side at Stamford Bridge. This was less than a week before the start of their Serie A campaign against Genoa.

Inter took the lead through striker Marcus Thuram in the first half.

However, Chelsea equalized late on. Midfielder Lesley Ugwochuku came off the bench to score in the ninetieth minute.

Inter took to Instagram with snapshots of the squad in action against Chelsea.