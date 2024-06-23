Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshots From Croatia Vs Albania EURO 2024 Clash: ‘A Match With Many Emotions’

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani started in Thursday’s EURO 2024 draw between Croatia and Albania.

It was a dramatic match that ended 2-2. But the draw only came via a late equalizer from Abalnia.

Inter midfielder Asllani did not look out of place. Even in a midfield battle with the likes of Luka Modric and former Nerazzurri teammate Marcelo Brozovic.

Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani took to Instagram with snapshots from the draw between Croatia and Albania.