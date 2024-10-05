Photo – Inter Milan Squad Preparing For Serie A Showdown Vs Torino: ‘Training In The Rain’

Photo – Inter Milan Squad Preparing For Serie A Showdown Vs Torino: ‘Training In The Rain’

Tomorrow evening, Inter Milan play their last Serie A match before the break against Torino.

The Nerazzurri won their last league outing. They beat Udinese in a 3-2 thriller.

But now, Inter must build on that momentum.

Doing so will not be easy against Torino. Like Inter, they are also on eleven points.

The Granata also played a 3-2 thriller in Serie A last weekend, against Lazio. But unlike the Nerazzurri, they were on the wrong end of it, falling to their first defeat of the season.

Inter took to Instagram with snapshots of the Nerazzurri squad training to face Torino.