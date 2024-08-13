Photo – Germany U21 Star Shares Snapshot From Chelsea Vs Inter Milan Friendly: “Ready”

Inter Milan have now played their final friendly match of preseason, against Chelsea.

The Nerazzurri travelled to London to face the Premier League side at Stamford Bridge. This was less than a week before the start of their Serie A campaign against Genoa.

Inter took the lead through striker Marcus Thuram in the first half.

However, Chelsea equalized late on. Midfielder Lesley Ugwochuku came off the bench to score in the ninetieth minute.

Inter defender Yann Bisseck took to Instagram with a snapshot from the match.