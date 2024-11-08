Photo – Germany U21 Star Celebrates Inter Milan Champions League Win Vs Arsenal: ‘Doesn’t Matter How You Win, Just Win’

Inter Milan got a massive Champions League win over Arsenal this week.

The Nerazzurri held out for a 1-0 victory o0ver the Gunners at the San Siro.

The only goal of the match came from the penalty spot right at the end of the first half. Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu continued his record of scoring every single penalty he’s taken for the club.

Then in the second half of the match, Inter defended exceptionally to see out their clean sheet.

That means that the Nerazzurri have yet to concede a single goal in the Champions League this season.

Inter defender Yann Bisseck took to Instagram to celebrate the win.